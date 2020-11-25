Cristiano Ronaldo Refused To Swap Kits After Juventus Win, Claims Ferencvaros Star Heister

Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy when he does not get onto the scoresheet and Ferencvaros star Marcel Heister bears testimony to the fact. The Portuguese legend's infatuation for goals is no secret, which has helped the Juventus claim five Ballon d'Or titles in what has been a glittering career so far. And on the few occasions when the 35-year-old fails to get the better of the opposition keeper, the Portuguese has no mood for niceties according to Ferencvaros star Marcel Heister.

Also Read: Mourinho Spends £500 On Leg Of Ham To Gift Reguilon For Keeping Mahrez Quiet In PL Win

Juventus vs Ferencvaros: Heister's Cristiano Ronaldo jersey swap was rejected as the Juventus ace was livid

Speaking to Goal and Spox ahead of the Ferencvaros' trip to Juventus, Marcel Heister claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo had rejected a chance to swap jerseys after the first leg in Hungary. The Old Lady registered a comfortable 4-1 victory, but the Portuguese legend had surprisingly failed to get on the scoresheet. The 35-year-old had set up Morata's second and Juventus' third on the night, but had an off day by his standards and was visibly frustrated.

Heister claimed that the former Real Madrid star was angry for not scoring a goal and waved off disparagingly when asked about swapping his shirt. The 28-year-old claimed that the reaction could also be because he took the ball from Ronaldo when he tried to dribble past him.

Marcel Heister, de Ferencvaros, dice que le pidió la camiseta a Cristiano Ronaldo y se negó a intercambiársela.



"Se despidió con desdén cuando se la pedí. Tal vez sea porque no nos marcó, puede que fuera porque le quité el balón cuando intentaba regatearme...", dice en @spox pic.twitter.com/XnUwmBggbS — Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) November 24, 2020

Also Read: Timo Werner MISSES Open Goal In Chelsea's 2-1 Win Vs Rennes, Fans Label Him German Torres

UCL Results: Myrto Uzuni celebration headlines Juventus vs Ferencvaros clash

The clash at the Allianz Stadium was not without drama, with the visitors getting on the scoresheet early in the first half. Myrto Uzuni scored with a perfectly timed volley and proceeded to mock Cristiano Ronaldo, by pulling off his trademark 'SIU' celebration in the process. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner gave a perfect response scoring 'weak foot' stunner to equalise for the Old Lady. Nonetheless, Uzuni managed to get the Portuguese's match worn shirt, an honour his fellow teammate Marcel Hiester was denied of.

Also Read: Ferencvaros Star Myrto Uzuni Copies Cristiano Ronaldo's Celebration After Scoring Vs Juve

The Biaconeri ultimately needed a stoppage-time goal from Alvaro Morata to clinch all three points on Tuesday. The win meant that Cristiano Ronaldo and co. made it past the group stage, as they hope to mount a serious challenge for the Champions League crown under manager Andrea Pirlo. The Serie A holders endured consecutive disappointing campaigns in Europe and will look to end their UCL drought, which has lasted for more than two decades.

Also Read: Haaland Overtakes Ronaldo AND Zidane, Becomes Fastest To Score 15 UCL Goals After Brace

(Image Courtesy: Juventus Instagram)