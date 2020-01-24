Has Cristiano Ronaldo Lined Up Acting Or Coaching Plans After Retiring?

Cristiano Ronaldo can do everything a footballer should be doing to prove his credibility on the pitch. He can dribble, score screamers, leap high in the sky and also track back to help his fellow defenders. Ronaldo is, arguably, the best player to ever play this sport. However, like everything in this universe, his career will also end sometime in the future. CR7 is on the wrong side of his 30s and has only a few years left to his name in football. But what after that? The Portuguese star has also hinted at some career options after he retires from football. Let's have a look.

Also Read | LaLiga: Former Osasuna Official Reveals That Club Fixed Matches In 2013 And 2014

Cristiano Ronaldo's career options after retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo starring in movies

Cristiano Ronaldo has always expressed his desire to star in a Hollywood movie. In a recent interview last month, Ronaldo revealed that his ambition is to challenge himself by featuring in movies. "I hope I live more than 50 years to learn new things and face different challenges and try to find solutions for them," added Ronaldo.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Jokes About Bringing Kylian Mbappe On Loan Instead Of Edinson Cavani

Cristiano Ronaldo may complete his graduation

Ronaldo has also insisted on learning different things apart from football. He counts himself in the category of people who has a desire to learn many things in their life. "I always recommend learning all that is new. This is what I always strive for," said the Juventus striker in one of his previous interviews. According to Cristiano Ronaldo, he always seeks to educate himself.

Also Read | Are Sergio Aguero And David Silva Set To Join David Beckham's Inter Miami?

Cristiano Ronaldo coaching

Cristiano Ronaldo, in his early days, said that he does not desire to be a coach as he does not possess the right temper for that. But with age, the Juventus' star became more optimistic about being a coach. "Right now, I'm not interested in becoming a coach, but maybe one day I will be bored and I will feel like it," Cristiano Ronaldo told DAZN Italy in 2019. "Never say never," is what the legend believes in. Ronaldo showed a glimpse of his managing style during Portugal's 2016 Euro finals against France. The superstar was subbed-off after picking up an injury.

Also Read | Martinelli Was Cramping, About To Be Subbed Off Before Embarrassing Kante And Scoring

We are confident that the superstar will excel in anything he decides to do after retirement. For now, he will be concentrating on winning his sixth Ballon d'Or and clinching the Champions League trophy with Juventus.