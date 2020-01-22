Are Sergio Aguero And David Silva Set To Join David Beckham's Inter Miami?

Inter Miami are one of the most hyped teams in MLS. The team is owned by renowned England and Manchester United legend David Beckham. Inter Miami have been linked with some of the top players around Europe. Luka Modric, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are some of the top names in Europe which have been linked with Inter Miami. Their latest targets are Manchester City's legends - David Silva and Sergio Aguero. Both the superstars have been very prominent for City in the last decade. They are also heading towards the end of their career.

Sergio and David Silva to Inter Miami?

David Silva has already announced that he is playing his last season in Manchester City. A move to the MLS side can be the best option for the Spaniard. David Silva still has a lot to offer and he can have a successful spell in MLS too. Silva can also play the part of a leader in the Inter Miami squad because of the amount of experience he possesses. On the other hand, Sergio Aguero's move to the USA still looks like a long shot as Manchester City are not ready to let go off their striker.

Pep Guardiola recently said that it will be impossible to replace Sergio Aguero in Manchester City. Aguero is the all-time leading goal scorer of Manchester City and has been one of the best players in the Premier League. The 31-year-old is still in his prime as he just broke the long-standing record of Thierry Henry to become the highest foreign goalscorer in Premier League. It looks like Aguero still has a couple of good seasons left in Manchester City.

Manchester City are currently on the second spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table. They are trailing behind Liverpool by 13 points. Manchester City will face Real Madrid in their Round of 16 clash of Champions League 2019-20.

