Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Find His Groove In 2019, Registers Worst Goal Tally This Decade

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have the best goalscoring year in 2019 when you look at the standards he has set in recent years. The Portuguese superstar scored just 39 times — 25 with Juventus and 14 with Portugal — to register his lowest numbers this decade. With Robert Lewandowski scoring 54 to top the list for 2019, Ronaldo failed to even make the list of top five goalscorers.

10 years. 555 goals.



Ronaldo’s decade was unreal 🎯 pic.twitter.com/AXKjnxlnPN — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 22, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo's decade

Cristiano Ronaldo had an outstanding decade. He scored 555 goals from 2010-2019. However, the numbers have been declining for the Juventus star since registering 69 goals in 2013 with Real Madrid. Since leaving Real Madrid, Ronaldo's numbers took a huge dip as he managed just 49 goals in 2018. Only Lionel Messi bettered his tally last year by scoring 51 times.

In 2019, however, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to even make it to the top five. Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski topped the list in 2019 after scoring 54 goals in 58 appearances. Lionel Messi closely followed the Polish striker with 50 goals. Kylian Mbappe had 44, Raheem Sterling had 41 and Eran Zahavi had 40 and they completed the top five.

Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the decade with his goalscoring exploits at Real Madrid. The 34-year-old attacker scored more than 50 goals seven times this decade. He has, however, failed to replicate those insane numbers with Juventus. Although he is still registering outstanding numbers, his goal tally has noticeably dropped as he has managed just 40 goals in 64 appearances with the Italian side.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Fans troll Ronaldo on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo goals in calendar years:

2013 - 6⃣9⃣

2014- 6⃣1⃣

2015- 5⃣7⃣

2016- 5⃣5⃣

2017- 5⃣3⃣

2018- 4⃣9⃣

2019- 3⃣9⃣



A steady decline. pic.twitter.com/i6zTThizye — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) December 23, 2019

Messi vs Ronaldo in 2019:



Messi:



50 Goals ⚽️

18 Assists 🎯

0.86 Goal Ratio 📊

68 Goal contributions in 58 Games



CR7:



39 Goals ⚽️

4 Assists 🎯

0.78 Goal Ratio 📊

43 goal contributions in 51 Games



That’s not a typo. He finished an entire year with 4 assists. Who’s your goat? pic.twitter.com/JDhcuLAKp5 — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 22, 2019

