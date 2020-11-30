Memphis Depay Fires Shots At Man United Owners Glazers In His Latest Single

Lyon forward Memphis Depay has taken a cheap shot at Man United's owners in his latest song titled, 'Big Fish'. In one line of the song, Depay is heard calling out the Glazers as he says, "I need money like the Glazers", possibly hinting at the Man United owners taking out money from the club. According to reports, the Glazer family took around £89m out of Man United between 2014 and 2019.

Memphis Depay new song: Lyon star mentions the Glazers in 'Big Fish'

Depay's latest song titled 'Big Fish' was released on Friday, November 27, and the tune quickly caught the attention of Man United fans after the Dutch star mentioned the Glazers in the lyrics. Depay, who played for Man United between 2015 till 2017, appeared to diss his former employers' owners despite not mentioning the Red Devils at all.

A line from Depay's song had the lyrics, "I be planning to make some statements, I need money like the Glazers." Although Depay didn't give much away, it was clear that he was referring to the Man United owners and their methods of making money.

🗣: “I be planning to make some statements, I need money like the Glazers”



Memphis Depay mentions the Glazers in his song ‘Big fish’. #MUFC



pic.twitter.com/99U4FGhXrq — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 30, 2020

Analysis by SwissRamble has revealed that the Man United owners have taken out nearly £90m over the past few years, leaving the club financially worse off. While seven Premier League clubs' owners - Chelsea, Everton, Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton, Manchester City and Wolves - have invested over £100m in their respective teams over the last five years, Man United's owners have been taking funds out of the club.

Man United fans on social media were then quick to react to Depay's diss at the Glazers as one wrote, "Even after a player leaves Man United, he can call out the frauds of the club. SMH." A confused second wrote, "Wait, is Depay making fun of the club or just our owners? Seems like both are in the heat here as they go hand in hand." A third added, "I hope he doesn't make a diss track about his time at United, won't be too pleasant I suppose."

Depay joined Man United in the summer of 2015 from PSV Eindhoven and went on to make 47 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions but managed to score just five goals. Depay still managed to win the EFL Cup, Europa League and FA Cup at Man United. He then joined Lyon in 2017.

Image Credits - Memphis Depay Instagram / AP