Juventus' Road To The 2020 Coppa Italia Final Ahead Of Showdown With Napoli

Juventus endured a tough outing upon their return to competitive football as they played out a 0-0 draw against AC Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty from the first leg was enough to see Italy's Old Lady secure a spot in the Coppa Italia final where they will face off against Napoli on Wednesday. Ahead of that game, here's a look at the Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 journey thus far.

Also Read | How to watch Coppa Italia final live in India? Napoli vs Juventus live streaming details

Coppa Italia final live; Napoli vs Juventus live

Also Read | Napoli prepare at San Poalo stadium on eve of Coppa Italia final live with Juventus

Napoli vs Juventus live: Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20

Under the tutelage of new boss Maurizio Sarri, Juventus began their 2019-20 Coppa Italia journey with a commanding 4-0 win over Serie A side Udinese. Goals from Paulo Dybala (2), Douglas Costa and Gonzalo Higuain propelled Juventus to a quarter-final showdown against AS Roma in the next round. The Bianconeri were at it once again seven days later as they beat Roma on home turf by a 3-1 scoreline. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring that night as Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci also got on the scoresheet later on. Gianluigi Buffon was unfortunate to concede an own goal that night but held on to his spot between the posts in the Coppa Italia.

The Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 journey saw Ronaldo and co take on a spirited AC Milan side in the semis. In fact, AC Milan appeared favourites to go through as they entered the final minutes of their first-leg tie at the San Siro with a one-goal lead. However, Theo Hernandez was sent off in the dying minutes of the game as Juve were handed a penalty, which Cristiano Ronaldo coolly converted.

They entered the second leg with an away goal advantage as they geared up to host AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium after a three-month gap due to the coronavirus pandemic. Milan were without three key players in the form of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Theo Hernandez and Samu Castillejo, who were all suspended for the game. Juventus were awarded a penalty in the first half itself but Ronaldo hit the post as Gianluigi Donnarumma kept Milan's hopes alive.

However, Ante Rebic was sent off seconds later for a freak challenge on Danilo which put Milan in a tough spot. In the end, the scoreboard read 0-0, which was enough to seal Juventus a spot in the final where they go up against Gennaro Gattuso's resurgent Napoli. Napoli have already beaten Lazio and Inter Milan (who are both above them in the Serie A) in the Coppa Italia and will look to complete their turnaround under Gattuso with a win against Juventus on Wednesday. Interestingly, both managers will be on the hunt for their first piece of silverware at their new clubs.

Also Read | Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20: Juventus train in Turin before flying to Rome for match against Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus journey in the Coppa Italia

Also Read | Chelsea plot stunning move for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo worth €120 million: Report

Coppa Italia final live, Napoli vs Juventus live streaming details

A number of fans in India have been following the Coppa Italia closely and are eager to know the details about how to watch Napoli vs Juventus live clash. Football fans in India have asked the question, 'How to watch Coppa Italia final live in India?'. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Coppa Italia final between Napoli vs Juventus in India. However, fans in India can catch the game live on Serie A's official YouTube channel. The game will kick off on June 17, Wednesday night (June 18 for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST.

Also Read | How to watch Coppa Italia final live in India? Napoli vs Inter Milan live streaming, team news

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter handle