Juventus Become Latest Football Team To Get Amazon 'All Or Nothing' Documentary

Juventus are set to be the latest club that will have its own web series with the Italian giants getting an original docuseries titled "All or Nothing: Juventus". The series will have the technical team of Italian Amazon follow up with Andrea Pirlo’s men and stick with the team behind the scenes across their ongoing 20-21 season and will be exclusively available for fans on Amazon Prime Video soon.

It's official: the Bianconeri will star in the Amazon Original docuseries, available in 2021 on @PrimeVideoIT! #AONJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 23, 2021

Juventus Amazon documentary news

This is the first time that the "All or Nothing" franchise Is set to have a club from Italy and they have chosen Juventus who are regarded as one of the most iconic football clubs in the world. Previously shot with English Premier League teams like Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, the series will allow the spectators to feel what the players go through and be a part of the journey with the football team. It is set to showcase the events that take place during the match along with stories revolving around certain players, games and how the everyday life is of the team's first squad.

Fans can expect to hear unheard stories and know about some things that they don't expect to be revealed. The series is also set to give fans a chance to learn more about the Allianz Stadium, the team's training centre, and get a better idea of the club's identity. All or Nothing is not only restricted to first-team players but also gives their viewers a chance to know more about people who work behind the scenes like the team's management staff, coaches, and everyone else involved with the club.

Juventus’ Chief Revenue Officer, Giorgio Ricci commented on the All or Nothing: Juventus announcement and spoke about how the club is proud to be a partner of the All or Nothing franchise. He goes on to mention that the collaboration with Amazon Prime Video is a perfect fit between two successful brands and shares his eagerness with fans for the same.

Nicole Morganti, who is the Head of Amazon Originals in Italy spoke about the same and added how people at Amazon are thrilled to start this journey with such a prestigious football club as Juventus. He goes on to mention how they can't wait to offer their audiences an extraordinary, unprecedented look at one of the most exciting football teams.

When will Juventus documentary release? All or Nothing: Juventus release date

As of now, the details shared reveal that the series will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video and will be released in 2021. The show is going to be produced by Fulwell 73 who has produced short various sports docuseries like The Class of ‘92 and Sunderland ‘Til I Die with Leo Pearlman and Ben Turner being Executive Producers.

