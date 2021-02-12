Paul Pogba's Agent Doesn't Rule Out Juventus Transfer, Mocks Solskjaer For Getting Nervous

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's time at Old Trafford, particularly in the past two seasons have been marred with several controversies. He was linked with a move away from the club earlier this season after being frozen out from the starting line up. Just when he appeared to have regained Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's confidence since the turn of the year, Pogba sustained an injury. Meanwhile, the transfer rumours haven't halted a bit as earlier believed, with his agent Mino Raiola taking a cheeky jibe at the manager.

Paul Pogba's agent's comments have racked up controversy in the past

Pogba sees off his contract with the Red Devils in the summer of 2022. And he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, while a return to Juventus cannot be ruled out either. A couple of months back, Mino Raiola, in an interview with Tuttosport, had claimed that the player's stint at Old Trafford was nearing an end and it was time for him to look for a new club.

His comments sparked rage and anger among the Old Trafford faithful. But the situation appeared to have improved to quite an extent with Pogba delivering a sensational performance until his injury during the team's 3-3 draw against Everton in the Premier League. While it was being considered that the midfielder will continue with the Red Devils, his agent's recent comments have sparked further outrage.

Mino Raiola comments spark outrage; doesn't rule out Pogba Juventus transfer talks

Raiola was asked about the probability of Pogba's transfer to Juventus, during an interaction with Tuttomercatoweb. And the Italian super-agent has probably made things complicated with his recent comments. He claimed that his client should be left alone. In what appeared to be a sly dig at Solskjaer, Raiola stated that people get nervous and experience sleepless nights if he comments on Pogba's transfer.

Mino Raiola: “Paul Pogba to Juventus? I can’t speak about Pogba because people are nervous, they don't sleep at night. I have to work quietly... If I speak, someone gets offended”. 🔴 #mufc #juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 11, 2021

Interestingly, Raiola did not seem to deny the transfer talks linking the France international with a return to Italy. Instead, he sent out a hidden message when he said, "I will do what I have to do not in front of you, but in the shadows, as I always have."

Is Pogba leaving Man United?

Pogba hasn't commented directly on Raiola's claims in the past. But he did reportedly state, in January, that he was content with the surroundings at Manchester. He emphasised on the fact that he is bound by a contract which runs until 2022. The 2018 World Cup winner also insisted he was going to speak with the Old Trafford outfit over his future course of action soon.

Image courtesy: Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Twitter, Man United Instagram