Juventus' Title Party Delayed By Udinese's Late Winner, De Ligt Long-range Goal Applauded

Juventus showed some of their inherent weaknesses in the game against Udinese, as the Serie A leaders succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against the relegation battlers. The loss means that Juventus will have to wait a bit more to secure their 9th Serie A title in a row, as they failed to win the game in which they could have clinched the title. The win against Juventus was a crucial one for Udinese, as the 3 points helped the club move away from the relegation zone.

Juventus fail to clinch title with second-half collapse, De Ligt goal vs Udinese the high point

Matthijs De Ligt has now scored from outside the box, inside the box and inside the six-yard box in Serie A this season.



The complete goal-scoring centre-back. 😉 pic.twitter.com/QppUbfJJw5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 23, 2020

Juventus started the game well and deservedly took the lead in the first half, with the De Ligt goal vs Udinese. The Dutch defender scored a belter of a goal after the ball came his way following a clearance. De Ligt took a touch before rifling the ball into the bottom left corner from the edge of the goal. Several fans applauded the Juventus defender’s goal after the game. One fan compared the young defender to Sergio Ramos as a result of his sweet strike. With his latest goal, the Juventus defender completed a unique record of scoring from outside the box, inside the box and inside the six-yard box in Serie A this season.

Juventus collapse in the second half to hand Udinese three points

While Juventus went with a lead into half-time, the second half turned the game on its head as Udinese made a rallying comeback. Udinese took just seven minutes after the break to level the scores, with Ilija Nestorovski scoring a bullet of a header. The forward scored a brilliant diving header against Juventus, getting on the end of a great Sema cross. Juventus’ night went from bad to worse later on, as Udinese completed the comeback in extra time.

De Ligt (4) has scored more goals only this season than Bernardeschi & Costa have scored in the last two seasons (3). pic.twitter.com/lNHl1Dvgc0 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 23, 2020

De Ligt, the star of the show in the first half, turned villain as he got beaten for pace before getting nutmegged in his own box. Seko Fofana was rewarded for his brilliant run with a well-taken goal, handing Udinese the victory against Juventus in the most unlikely of ways. The De Ligt goal vs Udinese was quickly forgotten, as fans trolled the defender for getting beaten so easily.

The loss against Udinese means that the Juventus title party will have to wait. Juventus will be looking to get out of their poor form as soon as possible, with the club having just one win in their last five games. Juventus face Sampdoria in their next Serie A match on July 27, where Cristiano Ronaldo and team will be looking to secure their ninth Serie A title in a row.