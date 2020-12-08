Man United Positivity KILLED Before Champions League Game Due To Pogba, Raiola Actions

Manchester United face arguably a defining week in their campaign, with the Red Devils facing RB Leipzig and fierce rivals Manchester City in quick succession. The club is yet to book their place in the Round of 16 of the Champions League this season and are level on points with PSG and RB Leipzig in the Champions League standings. However, ahead of the RB Leipzig vs Man United UCL game, media reports suggest that super-agent Mino Raiola’s comments on Paul Pogba may have killed the positive atmosphere at the club.

What were the Mino Raiola comments on Pogba?

Mino Raiola to Tuttosport: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United”. 🔴 #MUFC #Pogba #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

The Man United midfielder’s famous agent Mino Raiola recently made headlines after he opened up about the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford. Speaking to Tuttosport, Mino Raiola claimed that Pogba’s time at Man United is close to getting over. The 53-year-old said that the midfielder is unhappy at Man United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way he would like to do.

🔴 Raiola to Tuttosport: “Maybe Juventus could be Pogba's next club... why not? The relationship between Paul, Juventus and former teammates is excellent. But with the Covid impact, many clubs can’t sign him. For sure, it's time to leave Manchester United”. #MUFC #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2020

Raiola in the interview with the Italian publication expounded further saying that Paul Pogba needs a new team and a change of air. Addressing the Pogba transfer rumours, Mino Raiola admitted that the 27-year-old could return to Juventus in the future. The Mino Raiola comments come at a time when the midfielder himself has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Pogba conceding that a move to Real Madrid remains a dream earlier this season.

Mino Raiola comments destroy squad morale ahead of RB Leipzig vs Man United game

Media reports previewing the RB Leipzig vs Man United Champions League game suggested that the super agent's comments have impacted the squad’s preparations ahead of the important game. In a report for The Athletic, Laurie Whitwell explained how the Mino Raiola comments have affected the team’s preparations. The journalist wrote that Paul Pogba was earlier a contender to start in the RB Leipzig vs Man United game on the back of his impressive performance against West Ham.

Mino Raiola's revelation has killed the pre-match positivity at Manchester United ahead of the game against RB Leipzig. Anger and frustration is prevailing in the team due to the timing of the statement. Paul Pogba was a contender to start. #MUFC [@lauriewhitwell] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) December 8, 2020

However, the latest comments made by the player’s agent have put that in jeopardy. Additionally, the statement and the subsequent media speculation has also had an impact on the entire Man United squad. The journalist in his report citing sources said that Man United’s management was also unimpressed with the timing of the comments, while the same has generated a lot of anger and frustration amongst the players as well.

Champions League standings: How can Man United qualify?

The RB Leipzig vs Man United game will take place on Wednesday, December 9 at 1:30 AM IST. Man United are currently placed first in Group H, and a win would mean that they will progress to the knockout stages. However, whether they top the group or not will then depend on PSG’s result against Istanbul Basaksehir. A draw is enough for the Red Devils to qualify as well, while a loss will mean that the famous team drops to the Europa League for the remainder of the campaign.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram, Paul Pogba Instagram