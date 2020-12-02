MUN Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Preview

Manchester United will be looking to keep their winning momentum going when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 2 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our MUN vs PSG Dream11 prediction, MUN vs PSG Dream11 team and the probable MUN vs PSG playing 11.

MUN vs PSG live: MUN vs PSG Dream11 prediction and preview

The Red Devils go into the game on the back of a 3-2 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s whilst the visitors (PSG) were held to a 2-2 draw back at home to Bordeaux. Having already defeated Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season, the Manchester United team will be confident of getting a victory or at least one point.

Man United are one point away from sealing their place in the last 16 of the competition. Ander Herrera will be desperate to start at Old Trafford for the first time since leaving United for PSG last summer. In terms of team news, Mauro Icardi is out for the visitors, so are Julian Draxler, Juan Bernat, Thilo Kehrer or Pablo Sarabia. Based on recent form our MUN vs PSG match prediction this game is a tough one to call, however, Manchester United go into the fixture having a slight edge.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi's Emotional Diego Maradona Tribute Cost Barcelona?

MUN vs PSG live: Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

The last time these two sides met was in October in the reverse fixture, a game Manchester United won 2-1 thanks to a late goal from star forward Marcus Rashford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has the opportunity to create history in the Champions League by becoming the second manager to defeat Paris Saint-Germain thrice in successive games after Luis Enrique with Barcelona.

Leading from the back! ©️



The skipper is among the nominees for our latest Player of the Month award 💪#MUFC @HarryMaguire93 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 1, 2020

Also Read | Real Madrid Fans Demand Zidane's Sacking As Shakhtar Loss Hits Round Of 16 UCL Chances

MUN vs PSG Dream11 prediction: Probable MUN vs PSG playing 11

Manchester United probable 11 - Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain probable 11 - Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa; Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Rafinha; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

MUN vs PSG live: Top picks for MUN vs PSG Dream11 team

MUN vs PSG live: Manchester United top picks

Bruno Fernandes

Edinson Cavani

MUN vs PSG live: Paris Saint-Germain top picks

Neymar

Angel Di Maria

Also Read | Pochettino Trends On Twitter As Zidane Faces Heat Following Champions League Horror Show

MUN vs PSG Dream11 prediction: MUN vs PSG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Dean Henderson

Defenders - Alessandro Florenzi, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Abdou Diallo

Midfielders - Ander Herrera, Bruno Fernandes, Angel Di Maria, Donny van de Beek

Forwards - Edinson Cavani (C), Neymar (VC)

Also Read | Gareth Bale To Add New Floor To £4m Worth Mansion With Custom Golf Course Already In It

Note: The above MUN vs PSG Dream11 prediction, MUN vs PSG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MUN vs PSG Dream11 team and MUN vs PSG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram