IBKS Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Game Preview

Istanbul Basaksehir are set to play hosts to RB Leipzig at the Istanbul Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu for a UEFA Champions League clash. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 2 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our IBKS vs LEP Dream11 prediction, IBKS vs LEP Dream11 team and the probable IBKS vs LEP playing 11.

IBKS vs LEP live: IBKS vs LEP Dream11 prediction and preview

Third-placed RB Leipzig travel to fourth-placed Istanbul Basaksehir for a UEFA Champions League clash. Due to head-to-head rules separating sides level on points, Basaksehir must now win their final two matches against RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain in order to have a realistic chance of progressing to the Round of 16.

RB Leipzig reached the semi-finals last season in the Champions League, but have struggled in this campaign. They are on the same points as Paris Saint-Germain who go head-to-head against an in-form Manchester United. A win here could be crucial if they are to progress in the competition. Based on recent form, our IBKS vs LEP match prediction is that RB Leipzig will pick up the crucial three points on Wednesday.

IBKS vs LEP live: Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Istanbul Basaksehir and RB Leipzig have played against each other once before, in the reverse fixture with RB Leipzig beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0.

This evening, we take on @ibfk2014En in our final away game of Group H 🛣️🚌



Let's take 3 points back to Leipzig! 🔴⚪#IBFKRBL #UCL pic.twitter.com/myBLmGLxSg — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) December 2, 2020

IBKS vs LEP Dream11 prediction: Probable IBKS vs LEP playing 11

Istanbul Basaksehir probable 11 - Mert Gunok, Rafael, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Berkay Ozcan, Irfan Kahveci, Deniz Turuc, Edin Visca, Demba Ba, Nacer Chadli

RB Leipzig probable 11 - Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen, Angelino

IBKS vs LEP live: Top picks for IBKS vs LEP Dream11 team

IBKS vs LEP live: Istanbul Basaksehir top picks

Demba Ba

Irfan Kahveci

IBKS vs LEP live: RB Leipzig top picks

Yussuf Poulsen

Angelino

IBKS vs LEP Dream11 prediction: IBKS vs LEP Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Peter Gulacsi

Defenders - Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano,Rafael, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo

Midfielders - Irfan Kahveci, Angelino (VC), Dani Olmo

Forwards - Demba Ba, Yussuf Poulsen (C), Emil Forsberg

Note: The above IBKS vs LEP Dream11 prediction, IBKS vs LEP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The IBKS vs LEP Dream11 team and IBKS vs LEP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: RB Leipzig Twitter