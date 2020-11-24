Juventus Vs Ferencvaros Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Juventus host Hungarian side Ferencvaros in their Champions League Group G game this week. Scheduled to be played at the Allianz Stadium, the Juventus vs Ferencvaros game will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Tuesday night, November 24 (Nov 25 in India). Here are the Juventus vs Ferencvaros live stream details, team news and our prediction ahead of the fixture.

The two teams faced each other last time on November 5 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The champions of Italy thrashed Ferencvraos 4-1 in that fixture with Alvaro Morata scoring twice. Currently, the Bianconeri have six points to their name while Serhiy Rebrov's Ferencvaros are on par with Dynamo Kyiv, who have accumulated a single point in the campaign.

Juventus vs Ferencvaros team form

Apart from their 2-0 loss to Barcelona, Juventus won both their UCL fixtures with great ease. With table-toppers Barcelona not that far away, Juventus will be looking at this fixture to grab three easy points in an attempt to catch up with the Spanish giants. However, Juventus might find it difficult to top the group given Barcelona's flawless record.

Ferencvaros, on the other hand, have had a very good run in their domestic season. They are unbeaten in the league and have only lost two games across all competitions. Their two losses came in the UCL group matches against Barcelona and Juventus.

However, the Hungarian side has not been able to tighten up their defence against these big teams. Conceding four against Pirlo's Juventus, they then conceded five against Barcelona, making it nine goals conceded in two UCL games. They also drew 2-2 against Dynamo Kyiv – thanks to Franck Boli's 90th-minute equalizer which helped them claim their first point of the ongoing UCL campaign.

Juventus vs Ferencvaros team news

Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Aaron Ramsey are expected to sit out the match tonight. Matthijs de Ligt has resumed full contact training after going under the knife and could feature from the start. Left-back Alex Sandro and Paulo Dybala have returned to Andrea Pirlo's squad could get some minutes on the pitch tonight. Federico Chiesa, who had a thigh injury earlier is expected to be on the squad sheet.

For the Hungarians, Siger and Lovrencsics are likely to feature with Tokmac Nguen set to start alongside Franck Boli. Marcela Heister is also expected to start as Ferencvaros miss the services of Botka who is currently Isolating, while Ćivić remains on the sidelines nursing an injury.

Juventus predicted line-up (4-4-2): Szczęsny; Cuadrado, Danilo, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bernardeschi, McKennie, Arthur, Kulusevski; Dybala, Ronaldo

Ferencvaros predicted line-up (4-3-3): Dibusz; Lovrencsics, Blažič, Kovačević, Heister; Sigér, Kharatin, Somália; Uzuni, Boli, Nguen

Juventus vs Ferencvaros prediction

With Ferencvaros's poor defensive record in the Champions League which saw them concede a staggering 11 goals in 3 games, fans can expect their defence to leak a few more. With Juventus' attacking depth at Pirlo's disposal, we expect the Italian giants to win by a 2-goal margin.

How to watch Juventus vs Ferencvaros live

The Champions League live telecast of the Juventus vs Ferencvaros match can be watched live on the Sony Network in India. Users can also catch the live stream of the match on SonyLiv. Fans can follow the social media channels of both the teams as well as the official handles of the UEFA Champions League for regular updates.

