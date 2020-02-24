Juventus Vs Inter Milan Fixture In Trouble As Coronavirus Outbreak Rocks Italy

According to reports in Italy, several Serie A fixtures are likely to be postponed due to fear of a coronavirus outbreak in the country. It is reported that the Juventus vs Inter Milan clash that was to be played on Sunday (Monday according to IST) is set to be postponed as well.

Juventus vs Inter Milan likely to be postponed

Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has hinted that all the fixtures that were to be played on Matchday 26 are likely to be postponed to a later date. The outbreak of coronavirus in the country forced four games to be postponed over the weekend, including the clash between Inter Milan and Sampdoria, which was to be played on Sunday.

Juventus vs Inter Milan postponed: Italy PM speaks on coronavirus outbreak

Guiseppe Conte stated that it was not possible to control the coronavirus outbreak in a week’s span, thus affecting the sporting events. He assured the people that they were continuously monitoring the situation. However, the probability of next week’s fixtures to be played was almost unlikely.

Juventus vs Inter Milan postponed: Club suspends stadium and museum tour

In compliance with the provisions of @MinisteroSalute and @regionepiemonte, the #JuventusMuseum will remain closed until 29 February. During that same period, Stadium Tours will also be suspended.



➡️https://t.co/Es6JXghHhw pic.twitter.com/FvHa3YdsJV — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 23, 2020

Juventus have also decided to suspend stadium tours along with the closure of the club museum until February 29. This action was in compliance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Piedmont Region, claimed the club’s website.

Juventus vs Inter Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo scores against SPAL

Juventus are currently leading in Serie A after the defending Italian champions defeated SPAL on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo continued his goalscoring streak as he scored against SPAL, making it 11 consecutive goalscoring games in the league for the Portuguese. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey also scored for the Turin side. Ronaldo has now scored 25 goals in 30 games for Juventus this season. The Turin side have maintained their one-point lead over second-placed Lazio.

