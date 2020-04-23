Kaka Rejected A Shock €100m Transfer To Manchester City In 2009 Before AC Milan Exit

Ballon d'Or winner Ricardo Kaka reportedly rejected a stunning €100million move to the Premier League to join Man City. The Champions League winner never intended on leaving AC Milan but LaLiga giants Real Madrid eventually snapped up with World Cup winner in 2009. However, according to Kaka's former agent Gaetano Paolillo, the former Brazil star joined AC Milan in 2003 based on his star sign.

Kaka AC Milan move swung on his star sign

Following a number of impressive performances for Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo, Kaka was attracting interest from Serie A heavyweights Inter and AC Milan. Although the two fierce Serie A rivals were in a battle to sign Kaka from Sao Paulo in 2003, the Kaka AC Milan transfer took place due to the Brazilian's star sign. While speaking to Milannews, Paolillo explained that the Kaka AC Milan move swung purely on Astrology.

Kaka AC Milan career

Kaka spent six seasons at AC Milan winning the Serie A in his first season with the club. Kaka made 307 appearances for Milan and scored 104 goals for the Italian giants in his first spell at the club. In 2007, Kaka played a vital role in winning the UEFA Champions League for the Rossoneri. Paolillo revealed that Kaka never wanted to leave AC Milan but the club was forced to sell the South American to Real Madrid in 2009 due to financial restrictions. Kaka returned to Milan in 2013 following a four-year stint with Real Madrid.

Kaka rejected Man City move

As AC Milan put Kaka on the transfer market in 2009, a number of top clubs in the European continent came shopping for his services. Paolillo stated that Premier League side Man City made a bid for Kaka worth 100m euro (£88m) but the former midfielder 'absolutely rejected' a move to the Etihad. At the time, Man City was looking for a marquee signing and had identified the Ballon d'Or winner as their prime target. Milan was prepared to accept the mammoth bid by Man City but Kaka refused to play for the English side.

Kaka Real Madrid interest amplified

Upon rejecting Man City, Kaka was adamant to continue his football in Italy because he felt the 'love and affection' from the Milan faithful. According to Paolillo, the player never pushed for a transfer to Real Madrid either. Real Madrid had reportedly inquired about Kaka every year while he was at Milan and eventually got their wish fulfilled in 2009. The Spanish giants splashed €67 million (£58m) for Kaka's services and he aided the Los Blancos to the LaLiga title, Spanish Super Cup and Super Cup during his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

