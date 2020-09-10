Napoli Chief Aurelio De Laurentiis Tests Positive For COVID-19, Koulibaly Deal To Stall?

On Thursday, September 10, Serie A giants Napoli released a statement confirming club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has tested positive for coronavirus. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis attended a Serie A assembly on Wednesday and met with a number of officials in the league and is now expected to spend time in quarantine. However, it remains to be seen whether Laurentiis' period in quarantine will stall Kalidou Koulibaly's transfer to Man City.

On Wednesday, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly attended a Serie A meeting with several other officials of the league. It was the first physical gathering organised by Serie A following months of virtual meetings during the lockdown. The charismatic 71-year-old Napoli president is now expected to spend a period in self-isolation after testing positive for the deadly bug, potentially stalling Man City's transfer for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Man City transfer news: Kalidou Koulibaly transfer to Man City in jeopardy?

Only last month, Aurelio De Laurentiis claimed that he is willing to listen to offers for Kalidou Koulibaly but warned that his star centre-back wouldn't leave for anything less than €70million. Man City had reportedly prepared to offer €50million plus €10million in add-ons for Koulibaly but Napoli are set to reject that initially offer. Earlier this week, reports claimed that the Koulibaly transfer saga would come to an end by Friday but with De Laurentiis now testing positive for COVID-19, there is a possibility that a deal for the 29-year-old defender might be delayed even further.

De Laurentiis has been crucial to Napoli's resurrection after the club declared bankruptcy and were relegated to the third tier of Italian football in 2004. Napoli haven't finished outside the top 10 in the Serie A for the past decade and were crowned Coppa Italia champions last season, beating Juventus in the final. Multiple reports believe that Laurentiis is expected to have the final say in Koulibaliy leaving or staying at the Stadio San Paolo.

Aurelio De Laurentiis will remain in quarantine for at least another couple of weeks and with Man City's Premier League campaign beginning from September 21, the Cityzens will try to negotiate a deal for the Senegalese to make his move to the Etihad as soon as possible. Napoli's Serie A campaign begins on September 20 and the Partenopei will begin their 2020-21 season by making the trip to the Ennio Tardini to face Parma on Matchday 1.

