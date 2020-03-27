The Debate
Real Madrid Star Eden Hazard Goes Bald For Stay At Home Challenge; Fans React In Surprise

Football News

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has recently shaved head as a part of the Stay At Home Challenge. The player has been under quarantine due to coronavirus.

Eden Hazard

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is the latest football player to shave his head, courtesy of the Stay At Home challenge. The player has been under self-quarantine in Madrid. Meanwhile, he has been recovering from his ankle issues after he recently underwent surgery in the USA.

Also Read | Luka Doncic and Eden Hazard's bromance on show after Mavericks edge Pelicans in thriller

Eden Hazard bald - Stay At Home challenge

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A STAR (@astarbarbers) on

Barber Ahmed Alsanawi posted an Eden Hazard bald image, as the player is smiling with a shaved head on a FaceTime talk. The image is accompanied by a caption that reads as, “My bro, hair cut at home.” Meanwhile, the barber is considered an A-lister with top clients. He boasts of clients such as Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Also Read | Eden Hazard undergoes successful ankle surgery in USA: Real Madrid's statement

Fans react to Eden Hazard bald Stay At Home challenge

Eden Hazard bald Stay At Home challenge: Paul Pogba bald challenge

Earlier, Ahmed Alsanawi posted a Paul Pogba bald image on Instagram. The Paul Pogba bald image was posted as a part of the challenge as well. Meanwhile, the Neymar bald images also went viral on Twitter recently.

Also Read | Eden Hazard admits to being unhappy with debut season at Real Madrid, hopes to be fit

Eden Hazard bald Stay At Home challenge: Winger speaks on Real Madrid

Eden Hazard recently spoke on his debut season at Real Madrid. While speaking to RTBF, the former Chelsea star claimed that he had a ‘bad’ debut with Los Blancos. He also emphasised that this season was more of an adaptation period for him. He also asked the fans to judge him on the basis of his performances next season.

Also Read | Real Madrid star Eden Hazard recovering from surgery in quarantine: Report

