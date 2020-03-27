Real Madrid Star Eden Hazard Goes Bald For Stay At Home Challenge; Fans React In Surprise

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is the latest football player to shave his head, courtesy of the Stay At Home challenge. The player has been under self-quarantine in Madrid. Meanwhile, he has been recovering from his ankle issues after he recently underwent surgery in the USA.

Eden Hazard bald - Stay At Home challenge

Barber Ahmed Alsanawi posted an Eden Hazard bald image, as the player is smiling with a shaved head on a FaceTime talk. The image is accompanied by a caption that reads as, “My bro, hair cut at home.” Meanwhile, the barber is considered an A-lister with top clients. He boasts of clients such as Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Fans react to Eden Hazard bald Stay At Home challenge

apparently eden hazard is bald now? the end is truly near — artemis (@souIsglitch) March 26, 2020

Hope he remains bald like his idol😁 — Ehazard Fan Account (@HazardExclusive) March 26, 2020

Eden Hazard is bald now!!!? 🤯 — Genta l3lakaj ✨ (@gentablakaj) March 26, 2020

Pogba, martial and now Hazard gone bald. — Mahmoud Iya (@nibras_iya) March 26, 2020

Eden Hazard looks like a pure junkie in his bald head — Shravan 🔰 (@shrawanbissaka) March 27, 2020

Eden Hazard bald Stay At Home challenge: Paul Pogba bald challenge

Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja 🙏🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pgI1Bf0GkZ — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) February 23, 2020

Earlier, Ahmed Alsanawi posted a Paul Pogba bald image on Instagram. The Paul Pogba bald image was posted as a part of the challenge as well. Meanwhile, the Neymar bald images also went viral on Twitter recently.

Eden Hazard bald Stay At Home challenge: Winger speaks on Real Madrid

Eden Hazard recently spoke on his debut season at Real Madrid. While speaking to RTBF, the former Chelsea star claimed that he had a ‘bad’ debut with Los Blancos. He also emphasised that this season was more of an adaptation period for him. He also asked the fans to judge him on the basis of his performances next season.

