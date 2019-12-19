CFC Vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chennaiyin FC host Kerala Blasters FC for their Matchday 9 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20 season. Chennai are currently on the ninth spot of the points table with one win in seven games (D3 L3). The Chennai-based side has a total of 6 points to their name and a game in hand. Chennai have won just once in their last five games (D2 L2). The hosts have found the net 5 times this season and allowed 11 goals (GD -6).
As for Kerala Blasters, they are on the eighth-spot of the points table with one win in eight games (D4 L3). They have not won a single game in their last five clashes. The Kerala-based side have scored a total of 8 goals and allowed 10 goals. The match is scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST). Here's the CFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction.
“Whatever’s happened before, we cannot affect. But we can affect whatever is to come.”— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 18, 2019
Goalkeeper
T Rehenesh (KBFC) (Points: 21)
Defenders
M Rakip (KBFC) (Points: 28)
E Sabia (CFC) (Points: 24)
R Gaikwad (KBFC) (Points: 22)
L Goian (CFC) (Points: 20.5)
Midfielders
Thoi-Singh (CFC) (Points: 19.5)
S Cidoncha (KBFC) (Points: 42.5)
R Crivellaro (CFC) (Points:: 30.5)
Forwards
N Valskis (CFC) (Points: 43.5)
R Bouli (KBFC) (Points: 46.5)
A Schembri (CFC) (Points: 22)
Chennaiyin FC:
Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis.
Kerala Blasters FC:
TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Abdul Hakku, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Mario Arques, Mouhamadou Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahul KP, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
