CFC Vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chennaiyin FC host Kerala Blasters FC for their Matchday 9 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20 season. Chennai are currently on the ninth spot of the points table with one win in seven games (D3 L3). The Chennai-based side has a total of 6 points to their name and a game in hand. Chennai have won just once in their last five games (D2 L2). The hosts have found the net 5 times this season and allowed 11 goals (GD -6).

As for Kerala Blasters, they are on the eighth-spot of the points table with one win in eight games (D4 L3). They have not won a single game in their last five clashes. The Kerala-based side have scored a total of 8 goals and allowed 10 goals. The match is scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST). Here's the CFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction.

“Whatever’s happened before, we cannot affect. But we can affect whatever is to come.”



The boss had so much to say before his first home game in charge versus @KeralaBlasters!



Hear everything he has to say: https://t.co/k6xqMZkz3i#CFCKBFC #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/eS0Dpflpx0 — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 18, 2019

CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

T Rehenesh (KBFC) (Points: 21)

Defenders

M Rakip (KBFC) (Points: 28)

E Sabia (CFC) (Points: 24)

R Gaikwad (KBFC) (Points: 22)

L Goian (CFC) (Points: 20.5)

Midfielders

Thoi-Singh (CFC) (Points: 19.5)

S Cidoncha (KBFC) (Points: 42.5)

R Crivellaro (CFC) (Points:: 30.5)

Forwards

N Valskis (CFC) (Points: 43.5)

R Bouli (KBFC) (Points: 46.5)

A Schembri (CFC) (Points: 22)

CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team (Squads)

Chennaiyin FC:

Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis.

Kerala Blasters FC:

TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Abdul Hakku, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Mario Arques, Mouhamadou Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahul KP, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

