CFC Vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Football News

The Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match is scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST). Here's the CFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction and more.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
cfc vs kbfc dream11

Chennaiyin FC host Kerala Blasters FC for their Matchday 9 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20 season. Chennai are currently on the ninth spot of the points table with one win in seven games (D3 L3). The Chennai-based side has a total of 6 points to their name and a game in hand. Chennai have won just once in their last five games (D2 L2). The hosts have found the net 5 times this season and allowed 11 goals (GD -6).

As for Kerala Blasters, they are on the eighth-spot of the points table with one win in eight games (D4 L3). They have not won a single game in their last five clashes. The Kerala-based side have scored a total of 8 goals and allowed 10 goals. The match is scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST). Here's the CFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction. 

CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

T Rehenesh (KBFC) (Points: 21)

Defenders

M Rakip (KBFC) (Points: 28)
E Sabia (CFC) (Points: 24)
R Gaikwad (KBFC) (Points: 22)
L Goian (CFC) (Points: 20.5)

Midfielders

Thoi-Singh (CFC) (Points: 19.5)
S Cidoncha (KBFC) (Points: 42.5)
R Crivellaro (CFC) (Points:: 30.5)

Forwards

N Valskis (CFC) (Points: 43.5)
R Bouli (KBFC) (Points: 46.5)
A Schembri (CFC) (Points: 22)

CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team (Squads)

Chennaiyin FC:

Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis. 

Kerala Blasters FC: 

TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Abdul Hakku, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Mario Arques, Mouhamadou Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahul KP, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Published:
COMMENT
