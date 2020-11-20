KBFC Vs ATMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ISL 2020-21 Live

Quick links:
Kerala Blasters take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) opener at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The Indian Super League will be the first major sporting event to be held in India since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 20 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction, KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 team and the probable KBFC vs ATMB playing 11.
Kerala Blasters come into this season after a major overhaul and they also have a new face at the helm of affairs in Kibu Vicuna. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan will be making their debut in the league as a new entity. This comes after a merger between ISL champions ATK and I-League champions Mohun Bagan.
Both managers have experience of coaching in India. Kibu Vicuna won the I-League with Mohun Bagan last season, while Antonio Habas is the only coach to win the Indian Super League twice.
Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan have never played each other as ATK Mohun Bagan make their ISL debut today. However, Kerala Blasters and ATK have met in the ISL 14 times, with ATK winning five, drawing five and losing four of those 14 meetings.
KBFC vs ATMB live: Kerala Blasters top picks
KBFC vs ATMB live: ATK Mohun Bagan top picks
Goalkeeper - Arindam Bhattacharya
Defenders - Pritam Kotal (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar
Midfielders - Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez
Forwards - Gary Hooper (VC), Roy Krishna
