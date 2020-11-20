KBFC Vs ATMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ISL 2020-21 Live

Kerala Blasters take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) opener at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The Indian Super League will be the first major sporting event to be held in India since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 20 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction, KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 team and the probable KBFC vs ATMB playing 11.

KBFC vs ATMB live: KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction and preview

Kerala Blasters come into this season after a major overhaul and they also have a new face at the helm of affairs in Kibu Vicuna. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan will be making their debut in the league as a new entity. This comes after a merger between ISL champions ATK and I-League champions Mohun Bagan.

Both managers have experience of coaching in India. Kibu Vicuna won the I-League with Mohun Bagan last season, while Antonio Habas is the only coach to win the Indian Super League twice.

KBFC vs ATMB live: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan have never played each other as ATK Mohun Bagan make their ISL debut today. However, Kerala Blasters and ATK have met in the ISL 14 times, with ATK winning five, drawing five and losing four of those 14 meetings.

KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction: Probable KBFC vs ATMB playing 11

Kerala Blasters probable 11 - Bilal Khan (GK); Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Vicente Gomez, Jeakson Singh; Nongdamba Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha; Gary Hooper.

ATK Mohun Bagan probable 11 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK); Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri; Prabir Das, Michael Regin, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Subashish Bose; David Williams, Roy Krishna.

KBFC vs ATMB live: Top picks for KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 team

KBFC vs ATMB live: Kerala Blasters top picks

Jessel Carneiro

Sahal Abdul Samad

KBFC vs ATMB live: ATK Mohun Bagan top picks

Roy Krishna

Sandesh Jhingan

KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction: KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders - Pritam Kotal (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar

Midfielders - Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez

Forwards - Gary Hooper (VC), Roy Krishna

Note: The above KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction, KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 team and KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Basters Twitter