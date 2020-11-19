Kerala Blasters Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

Kerala Blasters have failed to make it to the playoffs in the last three seasons. With a new season on the horizon, the Blasters have assembled a strong squad and will be hoping to challenge for the title under the able leadership of former Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna, who helped Bagan win the I-League by a clear 16 point-gap between them and the next closest opponent.

Kerala Blasters begin their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on November 20, 2020, and their passionate fan base will hope that everything goes well for their side as they look to lay their hands on the ISL trophy. The Kerala Blasters management has hired nine managers over the past six seasons which is something of a concern. Kibu Vicuna, therefore, will have his work cut out for him this season.

As we get ready to start our #HeroISL campaign in two days, the entire team will miss you in the stands. All we need is your support as always. #YennumYellow #2daystogo @IndSuperLeague @KeralaBlasters @kbfc_manjappada pic.twitter.com/Rw8VH7Ok5i — Nishu Kumar (@nishukumar22) November 18, 2020

Kerala Blasters Squad: Full squad list

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Muheet Khan, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Defenders: Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara.

Midfielders: Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Gary Hooper, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Crossing our t's and dotting our i's ! ✅



1⃣ day to go! #YennumYellow #KBFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/8tAax24aSe — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 19, 2020

Kerala Blasters schedule: Key Kerala Blasters fixtures for ISL 2020-21 season

Kerala Blastersvs ATK Mohun Bagan - November 20th

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC- November 26th

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters November 29th

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters - December 6th

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters - December 13th

Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal - December 20th

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC - December 27th

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters- January 2nd

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC - January 7th

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters- January 10th

Fixtures for the first 11 round, have already been released. The schedule for the remaining league matches will be published once the league gets clarity on the calendar dates of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.

ISL live stream details: How to watch ISL live?

The ISL 2020-21 season will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. Viewers can also stream the match online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Image credits: Kerala Blasters FC Twitter account