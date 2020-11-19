Kerala Blasters Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

Quick links:
Kerala Blasters have failed to make it to the playoffs in the last three seasons. With a new season on the horizon, the Blasters have assembled a strong squad and will be hoping to challenge for the title under the able leadership of former Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna, who helped Bagan win the I-League by a clear 16 point-gap between them and the next closest opponent.
Kerala Blasters begin their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on November 20, 2020, and their passionate fan base will hope that everything goes well for their side as they look to lay their hands on the ISL trophy. The Kerala Blasters management has hired nine managers over the past six seasons which is something of a concern. Kibu Vicuna, therefore, will have his work cut out for him this season.
As we get ready to start our #HeroISL campaign in two days, the entire team will miss you in the stands. All we need is your support as always. #YennumYellow #2daystogo @IndSuperLeague @KeralaBlasters @kbfc_manjappada pic.twitter.com/Rw8VH7Ok5i— Nishu Kumar (@nishukumar22) November 18, 2020
Crossing our t's and dotting our i's ! ✅— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 19, 2020
1⃣ day to go! #YennumYellow #KBFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/8tAax24aSe
Fixtures for the first 11 round, have already been released. The schedule for the remaining league matches will be published once the league gets clarity on the calendar dates of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.
The ISL 2020-21 season will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. Viewers can also stream the match online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.
