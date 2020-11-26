KBFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Live

Kerala Blasters will be looking for their first win when they face NorthEast United on Matchday 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 26 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team and the probable KBFC vs NEUFC playing 11.

KBFC vs NEUFC live: KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Kerala Blasters went down 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening match, while the NorthEast side impressed in their opener against Mumbai City FC grabbing all three points. Today's game will be an interesting one. On the one side are the Kerala Blasters who have the resources to make it to the playoffs while NorthEast United are an upbeat side especially after their defensive resilience against Mumbai City FC. Based on recent form our KBFC vs NEUFC match prediction is a close game between two very organised teams ending in a draw.

High hopes, higher spirits! ✨#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/kfNuJAOvpL — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 25, 2020

KBFC vs NEUFC live: Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United Head-to-Head

NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters have faced off 12 times in the ISL. Kerala Blasters have won on five occasions while NorthEast have managed three wins. The remaining four games have ended in draws, three of which have come in their last five meetings.

The numbers from an incredible performance on debut by Khassa Camara! 💥



The Mauritanian Midfield Machine will be looking to continue the good work against @KeralaBlasters in our next game! #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/ZNimPLWpCK — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 25, 2020

KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: Probable KBFC vs NEUFC playing 11

Kerala Blasters probable 11 - Abino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez; Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nangdomba Naorem; Gary Hooper

NorthEast United probable 11 - Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Fanai Lalrempuia, Luis Machado; Kwesi Appiah

KBFC vs NEUFC live: Top picks for KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team

KBFC vs NEUFC live: Kerala Blasters top picks

Sahal Abdul Samad

Gary Hooper

KBFC vs NEUFC live: NorthEast United top picks

Khassa Camara

Luis Machado

KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Subhasish Roy Chowdhury

Defenders - Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders - Khassa Camara (C), Sahal Abdul Samad (VC), Vicente Gomez

Forwards - Luis Machado, Gary Hooper, Kwesi Appiah

Note: The above KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team and KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ISL Twitter