KBFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Live

Kerala Blasters will be looking for their first win when they face NorthEast United on Matchday 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 26 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team and the probable KBFC vs NEUFC playing 11.
Kerala Blasters went down 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening match, while the NorthEast side impressed in their opener against Mumbai City FC grabbing all three points. Today's game will be an interesting one. On the one side are the Kerala Blasters who have the resources to make it to the playoffs while NorthEast United are an upbeat side especially after their defensive resilience against Mumbai City FC. Based on recent form our KBFC vs NEUFC match prediction is a close game between two very organised teams ending in a draw.
High hopes, higher spirits! ✨#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/kfNuJAOvpL— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 25, 2020
NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters have faced off 12 times in the ISL. Kerala Blasters have won on five occasions while NorthEast have managed three wins. The remaining four games have ended in draws, three of which have come in their last five meetings.
The numbers from an incredible performance on debut by Khassa Camara! 💥— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 25, 2020
The Mauritanian Midfield Machine will be looking to continue the good work against @KeralaBlasters in our next game! #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/ZNimPLWpCK
KBFC vs NEUFC live: Kerala Blasters top picks
KBFC vs NEUFC live: NorthEast United top picks
Goalkeeper - Subhasish Roy Chowdhury
Defenders - Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro
Midfielders - Khassa Camara (C), Sahal Abdul Samad (VC), Vicente Gomez
Forwards - Luis Machado, Gary Hooper, Kwesi Appiah
