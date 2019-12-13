Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC: Antonio Iriondo Admits Jamshedpur Missing Castel, Piti

Kerala Blasters FC will next face Jamshedpur FC in their Matchday 8 clash of the Indian Super League 2019-20. The Kerala-based side are on the 8th spot of the points table and have managed to win just one game in the tournament so far. As for Jamshedpur FC, they are placed 4th on the table with 3 wins so far. Kerala have never managed to be on the winning side against Jamshedpur FC in Hero ISL history.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Antonio Iriondo shares his views before the clash

Jamshedpur FC's head coach Antonio Iriondo attended a pre-match press conference in which he talked about the impact Sergio Castel and Piti have on Jamshedpur’s performance. He stated that maybe Piti and Castel were more important to Jamshedpur FC than they thought. Iriondo expects some other player to stand up and fill the void. Iriondo confessed that the Jamshedpur side is missing the Spanish duo to an extent and that his side will have to learn how to play in the absence of them. Sergio Cidoncha and Mario Arques, who previously played for Jamshedpur FC, are ironically now in the Kerala Blasters' squad.

Antonio Iriondo was asked if the presence of the former Jamshedpur players in Kerala's squad will make any difference. The coach answered by saying that he doesn't think that it will affect his team much. The 66-year-old is optimistic about his side as he said that they are a very good team. Iriondo admitted that his side is lacking a little bit of confidence because of the number of injuries in the squad. The Spaniard also added that Kerala Blasters can start winning any time because they have a good squad. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur is scheduled on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7:30 PM at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Watching football ⚽ is always more fun in large numbers! ❤



📍: Sir Dorabji Tata Park, Jamshedpur

⌚: 7:00 PM



Come support the boys from right at home, while they play away from home. 😍#JamKeKhelo #KBFCJFC pic.twitter.com/EJy2ok1bt8 — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 13, 2019

