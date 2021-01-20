Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL 2021 Preview

A southern Derby awaits us in the upcoming fixture of the Indian Super League as Kerala Blasters FC take on Bengaluru FC on Wednesday. The ISL clash will take place at GMC Stadium on Wednesday, January 20 and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC live stream, team news and other details of this encounter.

All eyes on the GMC Stadium tonight! It's MATCHDAY for the Blues as they look to the double on Kerala Blasters.



Come on, BFC! 🔥 #WeAreBFC #KBFCBFC pic.twitter.com/VQig5b8M47 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 20, 2021

Bengaluru FC walk into the match following a string of poor performances. The Sunil Chettri-led side is winless in their last five games, which have led to the visitors being slotted seventh in the ISL standings. WIth 13 points from 11 games, they have managed to win only 3 matches, lost four, and draw as many games. A match against a lower-ranked opposition in Kerala Blasters is the perfect opportunity for Bengaluru FC to shrug off their poor form and get back to winning ways.

Kerala Blasters' roller coaster run of form in the Indian Super League sees then slotted at the bottom end of the table. Currently positioned 10th on the ISL standings, Kerala Blasters have managed to register only two wins, draw four matches, and lost five from their 11 league games. WIth 10 points against their name, the host will start the game brimming with confidence following a 1-1 draw to East Bengal in their last outing. Kibu Vicuna's men will be aiming to go on par with their Wednesday night opponents with a win in this ISL clash.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC team news predicted playing 11

Kerala Blasters FC - Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray.

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pratik Chaudhari, Parag Shrivas, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Erik Paartulu, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth.

How to watch Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC prediction

Kerala Blasters were thrashed by Bengaluru FC during their last head-to-head clash in December last year. Bengaluru FC recorded a massive 4-2 win during their last meeting and will be hoping to replicate a similar performance while the Blasters aim to take their revenge for the humiliation. We predict a draw as both the teams are likely to cancel each other out in this ISL clash.

Prediction- Kerala Blasters 0-0 Bengaluru FC