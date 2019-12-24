Christmas: Kevin De Bruyne And Eric Bailly Hand Out Gifts To Underprivileged Kids

Premier League stars Kevin De Bruyne and Eric Bailly were seen handing out trainers to underprivileged kids in Manchester. Both players paired up with Roc Nation Sports International’s 'Kicks for Kids' scheme. They distributed the presents to the kids (as their Christmas gifts). Belgium's Romelu Lukaku also sent out invites to 30 kids to attend Inter Milan's game in January where he will be gifting each of them shoes.

Also Read | Son Heung-min Has More Red Cards In 2019 Than Eric Cantona Did In Whole Man United Career

Kevin De Bruyne and Eric Bailly reaching out to the society:

Manchester United's Eric Bailly was spotted in a local community's Children's Society where he was seen handing out sneakers. Bailly stated that Manchester holds a special place in his heart (he has played at a club like United). Bailly added that the community has pulled him through his difficult times and this was his opportunity to say thank you to them.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne visited the Wythenshawe Hospital. The midfielder stated that December is all about putting smiles on people's faces. He added that his smile was the biggest amongst all.

Also Read | Blaise Matuidi Reveals He Wanted To Quit Football After PSG's 6-1 Defeat Against Barca

Kevin De Bruyne looked very pleased while visiting the hospital with his wife. De Bruyne said that the staff is doing a fantastic job and that they are grateful to get the opportunity to meet the patients and their families as part of the 'Kicks for Kids' campaign.

Jerome Boateng was also seen in Berlin (at Klinik fur Padiatrie) distributing gifts to unfortunate kids. Boateng stated that it's important that players give back to the cities that helped them in the early stages of their career. The centre-back added that without the local communities and their support, football players will achieve very little.

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne Floors Brendan Rodgers With His 'unbelievable' Display Against Leicester

Eric Bailly brought some shoes to give to refugee kids at The Children's Society.



Class 👏🏼#MUFC pic.twitter.com/7MXHpJVv6I — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 17, 2019

Also Read | Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane Is Not Interested In Signing Any Striker This Winter