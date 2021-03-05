Klopp Attempts To Explain Salah Sub Controversy Following Embarrassing Loss Vs Chelsea

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool suffered a major setback in their title defence following an embarrassing loss against Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp's men were subject to a harsh defeat for the fifth time at home in a row. Apart from the game outcome, Liverpool are facing the heat for Mohamed Salah's substitution, igniting talks of a conflict between him and the manager. But Klopp attempts to explain the controversial move as he looks to guide his side back in top form soon.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Mason Mount scores winner at Anfield

Salah started in the attack alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino even as Chelsea kicked off to a dominant start with Timo Werner netting as early as the 28th minute. But a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check suggested that the German striker was offside and hence the goal was ruled out.

But Mason Mount rose on to the occasion for Thomas Tuchel as he went on to break the deadlock in the 42nd minute. N'Golo Kante sent a long ball down the left flank for Mount to latch onto it. The youngster then beat the likes of Fabinho before striking it past Allison Becker to round up a perfect counter-attack.

Mo Salah substitution shocks Liverpool fans

In the 62nd minute, Klopp surprised many as he lined up a double substitution with Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing Curtis Jones and Mo Salah respectively. Indeed, the Egyptian forward's substitution came as a shocking move from the Liverpool manager.

Following his substitution, Salah shook his head in dismay. He threw his shinpads down before taking to his seat in the dugout. He seemingly expressed his anguish on being withdrawn even as Mane and Firmino continued on the field. Indeed, Liverpool could manage just one shot on target, while fans have questioned Klopp's decision to sub off the Premier League's leading goalscorer.

Klopp post-game interview: Manager justifies substituting Salah

But Klopp has now attempted to clarify the controversial Mo Salah substitution. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Liverpool manager claimed that the former Roma forward suffered a bit, more so for the fact that he has played quite many games already this season.

He insists he could have taken off either Mane of Firmino, but momentarily it appeared that Salah was the one suffering the most while spearheading the attack. "He looked disappointed, that is not a problem. I could have changed others, but he looked like he felt the intensity and I didn’t want to risk it. I’ve known him a long time and he usually looks fresh. It was a sign not to risk him."

Liverpool drop down to seventh spot in Premier League standings

Following the Chelsea debacle, Liverpool have now racked up an unwanted record, having lost their fifth successive home game for the first time in over 129 years. The defending champions drop southward further in the Premier League standings, sitting seventh with 43 points in 27 games. Reds next play Fulham on Sunday.

