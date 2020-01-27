The Debate
Kobe Bryant Death: 2012 Tweet Predicting Helicopter Crash Freaks Out Netizens

Rest of the World News

It has freaked out the netizens as the prediction turned into reality after legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant died in a fatal helicopter crash on January 26.

Kobe Bryant

At a time when the world leaders, sports fraternity and fans are grieving over the demise of legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, an old tweet from the year 2012 has started making rounds on the internet. A user with username @dotNoso had predicted the death of the NBA player in helicopter crash way back in 2012. 

The tweet has been retweeted more than 150k times and rapidly going viral on the internet. It has freaked out the netizens as the prediction turned into reality after the 41-year-old died in a fatal helicopter crash on January 26. “The tweet has freaked out the netizens as the prediction turned into reality after the 41-year-old died in a fatal helicopter crash on January 26,” commented a user. 

Suspicion over authenticity

Many users raised suspicion regarding the authenticity of the tweet and accused the user of editing an old tweet using an app. But several netizens defended the authenticity and one of them even provided explanation through a series of tweets.

Kobe was travelling to Mamba Sports Academy along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and eight others when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that there will an extensive investigation into the accident which could take a ‘great deal of time’. Villanueva advised everyone to stay away from the crash site to keep it clear for investigators.

