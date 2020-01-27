Kobe Bryant Death: 2012 Tweet Predicting Helicopter Crash Freaks Out Netizens

At a time when the world leaders, sports fraternity and fans are grieving over the demise of legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, an old tweet from the year 2012 has started making rounds on the internet. A user with username @dotNoso had predicted the death of the NBA player in helicopter crash way back in 2012.

Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash — .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

The tweet has been retweeted more than 150k times and rapidly going viral on the internet. It has freaked out the netizens as the prediction turned into reality after the 41-year-old died in a fatal helicopter crash on January 26. “The tweet has freaked out the netizens as the prediction turned into reality after the 41-year-old died in a fatal helicopter crash on January 26,” commented a user.

In Noso defense. The chances of Kobe being in a helicopter crash were very high. He rode the mf everywhere.. — MerryRapier (@MerryRapier) January 26, 2020

Suspicion over authenticity

Many users raised suspicion regarding the authenticity of the tweet and accused the user of editing an old tweet using an app. But several netizens defended the authenticity and one of them even provided explanation through a series of tweets.

Everyone RELAX!!! HE IS A CHEATER ! HE EDITED ONE OF HIS OLD TWEET BY CARBON TWEETER APP AND PUBLISHED KOBE BRYANT DEATH NEWS!! — Mount Judi (@Holymountjudi) January 26, 2020

For all those asking why he wrote this. It was in the news that day he flew his teammate in his helicopter. This is from a news article on the 14th. pic.twitter.com/tnRxgIxH3F — Humble Narcissist (@phranchk) January 26, 2020

Quick thread for anyone questioning the legitimacy of this tweet: it is real. Here’s some supporting info. — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) January 27, 2020

Kobe was travelling to Mamba Sports Academy along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and eight others when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that there will an extensive investigation into the accident which could take a ‘great deal of time’. Villanueva advised everyone to stay away from the crash site to keep it clear for investigators.

