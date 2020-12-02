Istanbul Besaksehir Vs RB Leipzig Live Stream, Team News, Champions League Match Preview

Following a close-edged defeat against Paris Sait-Germain (PSG) in the previous game which sees them languish at the third spot, Bundesliga heavyweights RB Leipzig will square off against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Turkish outfit arrive in the game following a humiliating defeat inflicted by Manchester United.

How to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig live? Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig live stream

The Champions League live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 in India. Besides, the Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig live stream will also be provided on Sony LIV App, while the Champions League live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two reams. Here are more details on how to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig live.

Venue: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Time: 11.25 pm IST

Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig prediction and preview

Man United hammered Istanbul Basaksehir in the previous game to move all the way atop the Champions League group H standings. Interestingly, the Super Lig outfit have racked just one victory in the competition, against the Old Trafford outfit. Istanbul Basaksehir sit fourth in the group standings with three points to their credit.

On the other hand, Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr scored from the spot to bag a narrow victory against RB Leipzig in the previous game. Interestingly, RB Leipzig sit second in the standings with six points to their credit, same as that of the Parc des Princes outfit. A victory against Istanbul is must to ensure they continue in the race for a berth in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig team news

Istanbul Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk has some major injury concerns as they host RB Leipzig at their home turf. Danijel Aleksic is set to sit on the sidelines for the coming few weeks. Besides, Enzo Crivelli, Miguel Vieira and Junior Caicara are also unavailable for the manager.

RB Leipzig have much larger injury concerns than the hosts. Julian Nagelsmann will have to cope in the absence of Benjamin Henrichs, who is out with a knee injury. Moreover, the likes of Fabrice Hartmann, Hee-Chan Hwang, Konrad Laimer, Lazar Samardzic and Lukas Klostermann are also unavailable for the match tonight.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig prediction

Considering the injury crisis, Istanbul Basaksehir are the favourites to win the game against RB Leipzig.

