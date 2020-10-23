Mbappe Pays Emotional Tribute To Fan He Dedicated A Goal To After He Dies Of Cancer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe had dedicated his most recent league goal to a young fan who was diagnosed with cancer, after scoring against Nimes in Ligue 1 mid-October. The 2018 World Cup winner has now taken to social media to reveal, through an emotional post, that the young fan has succumbed to cancer.

Mbappe Instagram post that triggered emotional wave

Mbappe posted a couple of pictures of himself with the kid, along with an emotional message confirming his death. The PSG star's post when translated into English, read, "It is with great emotion that I inform you that Lucas has gone to join the stars. Very difficult to find the words but it is necessary to pay homage to this boy filled with love, sympathy and above all, courage, who taught me so much and with whom I nurtured a strong bond."

Mbappe asserted that he will do his best to make Lucas proud, describing him as the real hero. He lauded the child's efforts in his untiring fight against cancer that lasted 10 months. 'You never complained," said the 21-year-old, whose side ended up facing defeat against Manchester United in the Champions League this week.

Mbappe insists he is proud to have been friends with Lucas until his final breath and they will continue being so forever. He hoped that God grants Lucas the way to heaven. Notably, during the game against Nimes, Mbappe went on to display an under-shirt which was imprinted with the words, 'Courage Lucas, I’m with you.'

PSG vs Man United ends in Red Devils' favour, Gijon up next in PSG Ligue 1 fixtures list

Mbappe and Neymar Jr could not help their side escape Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attacking style at Parc des Princes. Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot after Anthony Martial was brought down inside the box by Abdou Diallo. Martial later went on to net an own goal for PSG while defending a corner kick.

The game appeared to be headed towards a draw when Marcus Rashford emerged onto the scene, showcasing a throwback to his injury-time winner back in 2018-19 at this very venue. The striker scored in the final minutes of the game this time again, striking a shot into the bottom corner. Following the defeat, PSG next come up against Gijon on Saturday.

Image courtesy: Kylian Mbappe Instagram