PSG Ambassador Outlines Kylian Mbappe's plans Of Winning The UCL Before 'moving On' 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ambassador Youri Djorkaeff has revealed that star forward Kylian Mbappe might leave the club next season if he wins the UCL with the Ligue 1 champions. The 21-year-old has been the subject of frenzied speculation in recent months with reports suggesting that Liverpool and Real Madrid are readying a sizeable offer to lure him away from the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe helped PSG to their maiden UCL final last season but Les Parisiens suffered defeat at the final hurdle against Bayern Munich.

PSG ambassador speaks on Kylian Mbappe transfer talk

Earlier this week, former PSG midfielder and current club ambassador Youri Djorkaeff spoke to Parisfans and explained why he feels Mbappe might move away from the French capital as he's on a quest to win silverware in Europe's other major leagues. "Mbappe will always have an opportunity because he's young right now. I don't see him staying at PSG for the next 10 years. His ambition is to win titles in different countries," he said.

France striker Kylian Mbappe, plans on winning the Champions League at Paris St-Germain before moving on to a "big club", according to former PSG midfielder and current club ambassador Youri Djorkaeff. [Goal] #PSG #Transfers pic.twitter.com/UMTUUOduXK — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) October 26, 2020

However, the 52-year-old added that Mbappe might want to create his own history with PSG and help them to their first UCL title. "Last year he (Mbappe) had a great chance to win the UCL but sadly, fell short in the final. This season he will have the opportunity again and if he wins it, he could then sign for a big club in the summer and everyone will be happy."

Djorkaeff also admitted that Mbappe could leave PSG without winning the prestigious continental trophy. "It might be a regret for him but we can't blame the failure of a club on a single player."

Kylian Mbappe contract with PSG: Top suitors monitoring PSG megastar

PSG splashed a whopping £166 million (€183m) on an 18-year-old Mbappe to sign the attacker on a permanent deal and he has helped them to three consecutive Ligue 1 titles ever since. Mbappe's current deal with PSG runs out in the summer of 2022 and the 21-year-old is yet to sign an extension amid interest from European giants Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Premier League champions Liverpool have been tipped to lure Kylian Mbappe to Anfield next summer as Jurgen Klopp plans to add further quality to his attacking ranks. However, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has also revealed that he remains a keen admirer of his national compatriot amid rumours of Mbappe moving to LaLiga. The PSG star has already scored six goals and notched up three assists for the Parisians in five Ligue 1 appearances this term.

Image Credits - PSG Instagram