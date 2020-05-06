Kylian Mbappe Sets Condition For PSG Contract Extension, Demands Real Madrid Clause

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been digging deep to convince club superstar Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract. However, a recent report in the Mbappe transfer saga claims that the France international has asked PSG to include a Real Madrid guarantee clause in his new contract. A new Mbappe PSG contract could bring him level on pay with clubmate, Neymar.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: PSG offer €700,000-a-week to forward

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe has been offered a €700,000-a-week contract ($740,000), while his current contract runs until 2022. PSG fear losing their star man at the end of the ongoing season with Real Madrid being touted as a possible destination and the Parisians are leaving no stone unturned in order to ensure that Mbappe pens down a new contract with them. However, the 2018 World Cup winner reportedly wants a Real Madrid transfer clause inserted, which could see him move to the Spanish capital in the future.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: PSG unwilling to sell striker this summer

It is reported that PSG will not let Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid at the end of the current season. They would rather allow him to leave for free when his contract ends in 2022 than to let him join in the upcoming transfer window. One report also suggests that PSG would rather let him spend the next two seasons on the bench than negotiate with Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer?

However, the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has brought turned the financial tables in world football. Football clubs have suffered heavy financial losses, with reports claiming that the summer transfer market is likely to lose its sheen. This also implies that Real Madrid might not attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Mbappe to Real Madrid? Zidane hopes for striker's signing

If Kylian Mbappe extends his contract with PSG, he will likely become the fourth highest-paid football star in the world. According to AS, Zinedine Zidane has crafted a transfer plan on the lines of Eden Hazard - to wait for the player to enter the final year of his contract and then persuade the club on a lower transfer fee. Mbappe to Liverpool rumours have also gathered momentum over the last week. Jurgen Klopp has reportedly left the door open should Liverpool look to make a move for Mbappe. However, any such move would hinge on the departure of one of Liverpool's current front three.

