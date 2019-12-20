Kylian Mbappe Delves Into The Origin Of His 'little Brother' Celebration

Folded hands tucked in his armpits - the sight of Kylian Mbappe striking the pose after scoring a goal has become commonplace in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Such was the reach of his standard celebration that it was also included in the FIFA games in the last couple of years. If you're wondering about the origin of the Kylian Mbappe celebration, its roots are of a rather humble nature.

The origin of the Kylian Mbappe celebration

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar spoke to a leading French publication regarding the origin of his now-commonplace celebration. Kylian Mbappe told the French publication that it was not him, but his brother that came up with the celebration. It happened when Mbappe and his brother were playing a game of FIFA on PlayStation. “He scored a goal and celebrated by crossing his arms,” Kylian Mbappe said. The French striker then continued by saying that five minutes after his brother scored a goal during a game of FIFA, he suggested that the PSG striker use it as a celebration in a match.

To his credit, Kylian Mbappe chose an opportune time to showcase the celebration for the first time in his career. In the first leg of Monaco's Champions League quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund, Kylian Mbappe scored two goals to see Monaco edge Dortmund in the first leg with a 3-2 scoreline. Promptly, the then-Monaco star showcased the Kylian Mbappe celebration. He folded his arms and tucked them to display what is now his standard celebration.

This season too, the PSG striker has displayed the celebration on multiple occasions. PSG are currently top of the Ligue 1 table with 42 points after 14 wins and three losses so far this season. PSG's next game will see them face off against a 17th-placed Amens side this weekend.

