Zlatan Ibrahimovic Thinks Kylian Mbappe Is Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is his favourite player ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. This should come as a surprise considering the Swede has repeatedly expressed his admiration for Messi. Apparently, opinions keep changing.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Reveals The Zlatan Ibrahimovic Of Indian Cricket Team

Zlatan Ibrahimovic heaps praise on Kylian Mbappe

Speaking to Daily Mail, Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not shy away from heaping praise on the 20-year-old Frenchmen. Kylian Mbapppe, who has already won the World Cup with France, is once again in fine form this season. He has already scored 12 goals for PSG which also includes a hat-trick in the Champions League.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Mbappe is a difference-maker for his club and country. Ibrahimovic stated that Kylian Mpabbe is his favourite player to watch and his hunger on the pitch continues to impress the 38-year-old striker.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Opens Up On Vengeful 'Taekwondo Kick' To Marco Materazzi In 2010

"I hope he keeps his hunger and that he doesn't fall out of love with football so that he can keep improving and achieving things. To do so, he has to keep a cool head, which isn't always easy." - Zlatan Ibrahimovic

It's interesting to note that Ibrahimovic chose to name Mbappe as his favourite ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The duo have been battling it out to be the best player in the world for the better part of the decade now. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, they still continue to produce moments of brilliance on the pitch.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Statue Defaced By Malmo Supporters; Fan Explains Toilet-seat Halo

Kylian Mbappe is only 20! Let that sink in

20-year-old Kylian Mbappe has had an extraordinary start to his career after winning three Ligue 1 titles and a World Cup among other domestic trophies. Despite playing for the first team for less than five years, Mbappe is surely one of the best footballers on the planet. It is widely believed that Mbappe will carry the baton after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi retire from football as he continues to develop as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Makes Fans Go Berserk On Twitter Ahead Of New AC Milan Deal,