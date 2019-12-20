Kylian Mbappe Turns 21; Here Is A Look At The Player's Journey So Far

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe turned 21 on Saturday, December 20, 2019. The player has scored some amazing goals in his career so far. Mbappe emerged as a great prospect during his stint with Monaco.

Kylian Mbappe signed for PSG in 2017

The player secured a move to PSG from Monaco in 2017. He was instrumental in Monaco’s dream Champions League campaign, in which the team reached till the semi-final. The player was instrumental in France’s World Cup win in 2018, winning the Young Player Award.

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been extremely interested in signing Mbappe since a very long time. According to recent revelations, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wanted the club to sign the Frenchman way back in 2012 when he had arrived at the Valdebebas for a trial. During a pre-match conference, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had also confessed that he admired Mbappe a lot. The manager had stated that Mbappe was a PSG player, but he was also aware of the fact that Real Madrid was his dream club.

Kylian Mbappe has been phenomenal this season. The World Cup 2018 Winner has scored 16 goals along with nine assists in 16 games across all competitions. His side topped Group A of the Champions League, winning 5 games, while drawing on one occasion.

Eden Hazard had applauded Kylian Mbappe

A few days back, Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard was also asked about Kylian Mbappe. Hazard had stated that he would like to play alongside Mbappe in the future. He had applauded Mbappe, while tipping him to become the best player in the world in the coming years. PSG will play against Amiens SC in Ligue1 on December 21, 2019 (December 22 according to IST). They are leading in Ligue 1 with a seven-point lead over second-placed Marseille.

