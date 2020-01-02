The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kylian Mbappe Wishes Lakers Star LeBron James On His 35th Birthday In KING Style

Football News

Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe took to his Twitter handle to wish the Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James on his birthday as he turned 35

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kylian Mbappe

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday, December 30. During an interview after the Mavericks vs Lakers game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) at the Staples Center, James said that he does not have any particular birthday wish as he's not that type of a person. The LA Lakers star received a special message from Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who took to his Twitter handle to wish the basketball star.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe Set To Be Offered €32 Million In Wages By PSG: Report

Kylian Mbappe and NBA star Lebron James exchange jersey 

Recently, LeBron James and PSG star Kylian Mbappe were brought together in Paris by sportswear giant Nike. The duo posed for pictures before LeBron James signed a Los Angeles Lakers jersey and basketball for Kylian Mbappe. LeBron was then presented with a PSG shirt before posing for photos.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe States That There Is No Tension Between Him And Neymar

NBA: LeBron James with Lakers this season 

LeBron James and Lakers have made an exceptional start to the 2019-20 NBA season and are strong contenders to challenge for the NBA title. The team is currently on the top of Western Conference, standing with 26-7 win-loss record. LeBron James has been breaking records this season and recently dished out his 9,000th career assist against the Mavericks. It made him the only player in NBA history to rank in the top 10 in both career points and assists. Lakers will look to correct their flaws in 2020.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe Feels Humbled After Knowing That Lionel Messi Watches His Goals

Kylian Mbappe with PSG this season 

Paris Saint-Germain are currently at the top of Ligue 1 with 45 points from 18 matches played so far. Kylian Mbappe has scored 18 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, including 11 from 12 Ligue 1 appearances.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe Tired Of Being Treated Like A Kid By PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POSTER WAR ERUPTS IN BIHAR
MISTRY'S RETURN: WHAT TATA TOLD SC
DMRC ANNOUNCES FEE WI-FI
WB POLICE DENIES PERMISSION TO PFI
GERARD BUTLER IN INDIA
VIRAT KOHLI'S COACH MESSAGE