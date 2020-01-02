Kylian Mbappe Wishes Lakers Star LeBron James On His 35th Birthday In KING Style

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday, December 30. During an interview after the Mavericks vs Lakers game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) at the Staples Center, James said that he does not have any particular birthday wish as he's not that type of a person. The LA Lakers star received a special message from Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who took to his Twitter handle to wish the basketball star.

Kylian Mbappe and NBA star Lebron James exchange jersey

Recently, LeBron James and PSG star Kylian Mbappe were brought together in Paris by sportswear giant Nike. The duo posed for pictures before LeBron James signed a Los Angeles Lakers jersey and basketball for Kylian Mbappe. LeBron was then presented with a PSG shirt before posing for photos.

NBA: LeBron James with Lakers this season

Happy Birthday Hometown Hero 🙏 @KingJames https://t.co/JLy1f5e55l — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) December 30, 2019

LeBron James and Lakers have made an exceptional start to the 2019-20 NBA season and are strong contenders to challenge for the NBA title. The team is currently on the top of Western Conference, standing with 26-7 win-loss record. LeBron James has been breaking records this season and recently dished out his 9,000th career assist against the Mavericks. It made him the only player in NBA history to rank in the top 10 in both career points and assists. Lakers will look to correct their flaws in 2020.

Kylian Mbappe with PSG this season

Paris Saint-Germain are currently at the top of Ligue 1 with 45 points from 18 matches played so far. Kylian Mbappe has scored 18 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, including 11 from 12 Ligue 1 appearances.

