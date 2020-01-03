Real Madrid Want To Sign Mbappe, But Not 2018 World Cup Winner Kylian

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been a huge fan of the French International and has been vocal about his admiration. However, recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are willing to sign Ethan Mbappe, Kylian Mbappe's younger brother.

Two quick goals for @PSG_English sends them through to the Boys Final! ✌️#ICCFutures pic.twitter.com/4puOwO8vqW — ICC Futures (@ICCFutures) December 15, 2019

LaLiga: Real Madrid are willing to sign Ethan Mbappe

According to the reports in Spain, Real Madrid are ready to make a move for Kylian Mbappe’s younger brother, Ethan. It is believed that the 13-year-old has impressed Real Madrid scouts when he was playing in the International Champions Cup Futures tournament in December 2019. The player currently plays for PSG Youth and Real Madrid are likely to target both the Mbappe brothers.

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Manager Zinedine Zidane, during a pre-match press conference, had expressed his fondness for the World Cup winner. A 2019 report had also revealed that Zidane had asked the club’s board to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2012 when he had arrived on a trial at Valdebebas as a 12-year-old.

PSG are willing to increase Kylian Mbappe's wages

PSG were reportedly planning to offer a contract renewal worth €32 million a year, spanning for five years to Kylian Mbappe in order to ward off any attempt from LaLiga giants Real Madrid. However, the Spanish club has now set their eyes on the younger Mbappe as well. This means that both the brothers are on the club’s radar.

PSG will next play against Linas-Montlhery in Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappe has been phenomenal this season. The 2018 World Cup winner has scored 18 goals along with nine assists in 16 games across all competitions. His side topped Group A of the UEFA Champions League. They won 5 games and drew on one occasion. PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 points table and will next play against Linas-Montlhery on Sunday, January 5, 2019 (January 6 IST).

