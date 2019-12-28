Kylian Mbappe Set To Be Offered €32 Million In Wages By PSG: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has been in great form this season. The player has been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes quite frequently. This has now compelled the PSG management to take steps in order to ensure Mbappe’s stay at the club.

Real Madrid are linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe

#PSG are working to renewing Kylian #Mbappè. Leonardo has offered 5-years contract with a wages of €32M a year. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 26, 2019

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, PSG are planning to offer a contract renewal worth €32 million a year, spanning for five years. Real Madrid are considered as the front-runners to sign the French International. There were reports earlier that Mbappe had declined to extend his stay at Paris. According to recent reports, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wanted the club to sign Mbappe way back in 2012 when he had arrived at the Valdebebas for a trial. During a pre-match conference, Zidane had also confessed that he admired the PSG striker a lot. The manager had stated that Mbappe was a PSG player. However, he was also aware of the fact that Real Madrid was his dream club.

Eden Hazard had expressed his desire to play alongside Kylian Mbappe

A few days back, Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard was also asked about Kylian Mbappe. The Belgian International had then stated that he would like to play alongside Mbappe in the future. He had applauded the Frenchman and tipped him to become the best player in the world in the coming years.

PSG will next play against Linas-Montlhery

Kylian Mbappe has been phenomenal this season. The World Cup 2018 Winner has scored 18 goals along with nine assists in 16 games across all competitions. His side topped Group A of the Champions League. They won 5 games and drew on one occasion. PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 points table and will next play against Linas-Montlhery on Sunday, January 5, 2019 (January 6 according to IST).

