Kylian Mbappe Files Lawsuit Against Fake Bitcoin Scheme For Misuse Of His Images: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has filed a lawsuit against a bitcoin scheme this week. The Frenchman decided to take the legal course of action for alleged misuse of his image for a bitcoin scam that has been unearthed in France. The scam claimed to be supported by the World Cup-winning star.

Kylian Mbappe lawsuit: Misuse of PSG star's image

Partageons la même ambition: protéger les autres.#RestezchezVous

Pour que demain le monde redevienne le terrain de tous nos jeux.#PrenezSoindeVous pic.twitter.com/wEcretqQw1 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) March 21, 2020

It is reported that Kylian Mbappe was left enraged after his name and images were used in the cryptocurrency fraud. The PSG star then decided to take the legal route in order to deal with the issue. The fake cryptocurrency claimed that it would help investors earn in millions within a short span of three to four months.

Kylian Mbappe lawsuit: PSG star to act against fake scheme

The same scam claimed that Kylian Mbappe asked his fans to participate in the bitcoin investing scheme. The scheme also claimed that it would be wise to invest as soon as possible as banks would soon stamp them out. The scam claimed Mbappe said that the main reason behind his success was the way he took quick, unhesitant decisions in life, urging the people to invest quickly.

Kylian Mbappe lawsuit: Player's Twitter handle hacked

A different advertisement also claimed that Kylian Mbappe's last investment pressurised the experts and scared the big banks. However, this is not the first time that Mbappe has been targetted in a cryptocurrency scandal. Last year, the PSG star's official Twitter handle was hacked for similar purposes.

Kylian Mbappe lawsuit: Neymar, Mbappe transfer rumours

There have been reports of an exit for both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar from PSG. While Neymar is linked with a return to his former club Barcelona, Mbappe has been linked with a move to defending European champions Liverpool. Real Madrid are also said to retain an interest in signing the French superstar.

