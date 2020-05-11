Ronaldo And Messi's Time As World's Best Is Done, It's Kylian Mbappe's Time: Arsene Wenger

Kylian Mbappe rose to fame while playing for AS Monaco under Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim. At one point, Monaco boasted stars like Anthony Martial, Bernardo Silva, James Rodriguez, Layvin Kurzawa, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabinho and Benjamin Mendy. These stars have all been poached by some of the biggest clubs in Europe with PSG moving fast to sign Kylian Mbappe on loan, with an obligation to buy for a fee of €180m. Since moving to the French capital, Kylian Mbappe has starred alongside superstar teammates like Neymar and Angel Di Maria. Since joining in 2018, the World Cup-winning forward has gone on to score 51 goals in 49 appearances for PSG earning rave reviews from coaches all over the world, including Arsenal's legendary manager, Arsene Wenger.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe wins Ligue 1 Golden Boot award with 18 goals as French season ends abruptly

Kylian Mbappe transfer updates

Former Monaco man being linked with moves to Real Madrid, Liverpool

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi not as tough to face as Adama Traore: Jan Vertonghen

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's time is over, says Arsene Wenger

Current FIFA executive Arsene Wenger claimed that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are entering the twilight of their long and distinguished careers. He added that PSG star Kylian Mbappe will soon overtake the two and be the next big thing in European football. In an interview with talkSPORT, Wenger was quoted as saying, "Lionel Messi… we’ve never seen players like that who can absolutely be creative in any tight situation. These players are now getting to an end – Ronaldo and Messi. It’s now about the next generation and the next generation may be French. At the moment, the leader could be Mbappe. Of course Neymar, we know."

Also Read | Man City players joked about signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after takeover

In addition to that, the former Arsenal manager heaped praise on the young English talent that has emerged in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons. Arsene Wenger added that he hopes to see the English national team do well at next year’s European Championships. He added, "England I believe has a good chance. Now they are doing very well at youth level. They have done well with Gareth Southgate at the World Cup. I was hoping at the European Championship they would be one of the contenders."

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe transfer updates: French star set to be paid £600,000 a week by PSG to keep Madrid interest away

PSG teammate Neymar heaps praise on Kylian Mbappe

🗣️ Neymar: "Kylian Mbappé is a phenomenon. He has the potential to become one of the best players in history. To have him as a team-mate is a huge honour. We understand one another very well on the pitch and off it too. I love him!"#UCL | #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/GR6vPATSc7 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 4, 2020

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe sets condition for PSG contract extension, demands Real Madrid clause