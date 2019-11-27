The Debate
Neymar News: PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel Not Afraid Of Upsetting Or Losing The Brazilian

Football News

Champions League: Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he is not afraid of losing Neymar after benching him against Real Madrid in a crucial Champions League match.

Neymar

Despite being fit, Neymar started Paris Saint-Germain's crucial Champions League fixture away to Real Madrid on the bench. Thoms Tuchel made the tough call citing injury concerns for the Brazilian. Apparently, Tuchel does not have the fear of losing their prized possession.

Champions League: Tuchel explains Neymar absence

After missing more than a month of action with a hamstring injury, Neymar returned for PSG this past weekend against Lille in Ligue 1. The Brazilian played 63 minutes before being subbed off as a precaution. Everyone expected Neymar to start in PSG's Champions League match against Real Madrid, but manager Thomas Tuchel felt just the opposite. According to Tuchel, Neymar knew that it was best for him to play a limited role against Madrid. Tuchel insisted that he benched the Brazilian for his own good and that he does not have the fear of upsetting or losing Neymar.

Champions League: Thomas Tuchel turns to Neymar for inspiration

PSG went behind early in the game when Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the home side in the 17th minute. With PSG on the backfoot for much of the game, Neymar was introduced at half-time to spice up PSG's attack. Despite Real Madrid scoring another through Benzema, PSG rallied well in the final 10 minutes to share the spoils in Madrid. Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia found the net for the Parisians.

Tuchel's dilemma with Neymar

Ahead of the game, Tuchel admitted that Neymar could be tough to manage sometimes but insisted his reduced role at the Santiago Bernabeu was a result of injury and nothing else.

Keylor Navas stars on his return to the Bernabeu

Despite being outplayed, the draw means PSG have confirmed their top spot in Group A. Former Real Madrid player Keylor Navas was in fine form on Tuesday night as he made a number of excellent stops to keep the French side alive in the game.

Apparently fans did not agree with Thomas Tuchel's decision to bench Neymar

