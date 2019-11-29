Neymar Way Better Than Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid Vice-captain Marcelo

Real Madrid played against PSG on Tuesday night in the Champions League. The match ended in a thrilling draw, with both sides scoring twice past each other. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, before the match, Real Madrid vice-captain Marcelo complimented his compatriot Neymar in the sense that he played better than French sensation Kylian Mbappe.

Marcelo to Neymar in the tunnel: “You play better than Mbappé.” [Movistar] pic.twitter.com/QDaTktcZ5s — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) November 27, 2019

Neymar and Marcelo spoke before the match

This light-hearted exchange between the two Brazilians took place before both the teams were about to enter the field for warm-ups. The interaction was captured by Movistar cameras. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both play for PSG and share a great relationship.

Kylian Mbappe scores against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid hosted PSG at the Bernabeu on the Champions League Matchday 5. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored twice for his side. Zinedine Zidane’s men were having complete control over the game until the last 10 minutes. However, they conceded twice, courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia. The result, however, was good for the Los Blancos as they had lost their early clash against PSG 0-3.

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has been frequently linked with a move to the Bernabeu. The French International is admired by Real Madrid manager Zidane and he did not hesitate in confessing his fondness for the PSG star. While, Neymar was linked with a return to the LaLiga after talks were in an advanced stage, but failed to materialise. Real Madrid and PSG have also qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Real Madrid would be looking to re-establish themselves as one of the contenders for the European title after a dismal performance last season. On the other hand, PSG would be aiming to win the elite competition for the first time.

