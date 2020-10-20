Is Cavani Playing Tonight Against PSG? Man United Team News For Champions League Clash

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United will take on last season's Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday night in Paris. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have endured a mixed start to the Premier League campaign with two victories and an equal number of defeats but will look to start the Champions League campaign with a victory against the defending Ligue 1 champions, albeit in the absence of some key players.

🗣️ "Of course everyone wants to be in the Champions League and play the top teams," says Ole.



"We’ve drawn last season’s finalists, semi-finalists and this is the first chance we'll have to play the best, which will be the biggest challenge for this team."#MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/wXI6CBSZQh — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 19, 2020

Edinson Cavani was roped in on the final day of the summer transfer window as a free agent. The striker's signing was considered an emergency agreement after the mounting criticism on the club for their transfer inactivity. Cavani was expected to make his debut against Newcastle United over the weekend. However, coronavirus guidelines in the UK posed a deterrent to that plan. The rules stipulate that a player must quarantine himself for two weeks on arrival into the UK.

Edinson Cavani returned to Man United training on Sunday and was reportedly excited at the prospect of making his debut against his former club PSG in the Champions League. Cavani exited the Parc des Princes outfit as one of the club's legends, bagging the most goals in the history of PSG. However, his dream to face his former club will not materialise anytime soon.

In addition to Maguire, Greenwood + Cavani staying at home, #MUFC also without Bailly + Lingard for PSG game. "We're a little bit depleted but we've got more than enough players." — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 19, 2020

Cavani hasn't played a single game since March and returned to training only on Sunday. Ruling out Cavani from the squad to play PSG, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the Uruguayan needs some more sessions to get back to complete match fitness. Cavani was pictured doing some cardio in the gym and joined full training this week but has not travelled with the Man United squad to Paris.

Cavani return against Chelsea likely

Besides Cavani, the likes of Mason Greenwood, Jesse Lingard and Harry Maguire have also been left out of the squad. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes will captain the Red Devils in the absence of Maguire. Meanwhile, Cavani could return to the field with Man United in the game against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, October 24.

