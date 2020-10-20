PSG Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Last season's beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will begin their quest for Champions League glory against Manchester United on Tuesday, October 20 (Wednesday for Indian viewers). The match is all set to begin at 12:30 am IST and will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Here's a look at the PSG vs Man United live stream details, team news and our prediction for the same.

PSG vs Man United prediction and preview

A lot has changed since these two teams met last time out and PSG will hope to make amends when they face off on Tuesday. The hosts were among the most formidable teams in Europe last season, falling short to Bayern at the final hurdle and will hope to go all the way this season. A tricky group means both PSG and Man United will hope to gather as many points as possible, with fixtures against RB Leipzig also around the corner.

The visitors have been far from perfect this season but do pack a punch, as PSG witnessed in 2018. We predict that PSG, led by Mbappe and Neymar will punish the hapless Man United defence, and it could be a long road home for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men.

PSG vs Man United team news

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed that striker Mauro Icardi is ruled out of the clash against Manchester United. Midfielders Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti have both been ruled out with injuries, while Marquinhos and Julian Draxler are available after recovering from their respective niggles.

New signing Edinson Cavani will miss the clash against his former team, while Man United captain Harry Maguire and fellow defender Eric Bailly have been ruled out of the game. Mason Greenwood is also set to miss the game, but new signing Facundo Pellistri has been included in the squad and could make his debut for the Red Devils.

PSG vs Man United prediction: Expected Starting XIs

PSG: Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa; Ander Herrera, Marquinhos, Rafinha; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa; Ander Herrera, Marquinhos, Rafinha; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Man United: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Champions League live stream: How to watch PSG vs Man United live in India?

The live telecast of PSG vs Man United will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The PSG vs Man United live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 12:30 am IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night).

(Image Courtesy: Bruno Fernandes, PSG Instagram)