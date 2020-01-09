Kylian Mbappe Almost Scored An INSANE Rabona Lob For PSG Against Saint-Etienne: Watch

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated St Etienne in the League Cup with a humiliating 6-1 scoreline. All three forwards scored for Thomas Tuchel, with Mauro Icardi bagging a hat-trick. However, Kylian Mbappe’s attempt to score from a rabona shot has attracted the attention of football fans.

Kylian Mbappe attempted a rabona chip today. He's a phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/F23DNttOa3 — The18 (@the18com) January 8, 2020

PSG vs Saint-Etienne: Kylian Mbappe attempted a rabona chip

Fans watching the game at Parc des Princes erupted in joy after Kylian Mbappe attempted a shot from outside the penalty area. The ball ended just wide of the goal-post. Mbappe had already scored one for the Parisians before attempting the rabona shot in the 76th minute of the game.

Kylian Mbappe is estimated as the most valuable football star in the world

Kylian Mbappe was recently estimated as the most valuable football player in the world. The study was conducted by Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory and was based on an algorithm that estimated Mbappe’s value at a staggering €265 million. The player again proved his worth when he scored for his side in the game against St Etienne.

PSG scored six past St Etienne in the League Cup while conceding just once. Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick, while Neymar and Mbappe also registered a goal each for their side. It was one of the best nights for Mbappe as the player registered two assists to his name.

PSG will next play against Monaco in Ligue 1

Due to his recent performances, PSG are planning to offer the player a contract renewal worth €32 million a year, spanning for five years. This is to ward off interests from clubs across Europe. Real Madrid are considered as the front-runners to sign the French international. Mbappe has scored 19 goals along with 11 assists in 20 games across all competitions. PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 points table and will next play against Monaco on Sunday, January 12, 2019 (January 13 according to IST).

