Kylian Mbappe Almost Scored An INSANE Rabona Lob For PSG Against Saint-Etienne: Watch

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated St Etienne in the League Cup with a humiliating 6-1 scoreline. All three forwards scored for Thomas Tuchel, with Mauro Icardi bagging a hat-trick. However, Kylian Mbappe’s attempt to score from a rabona shot has attracted the attention of football fans.
Kylian Mbappe attempted a rabona chip today. He's a phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/F23DNttOa3— The18 (@the18com) January 8, 2020
Also Read | Kylian Mbappe states that there is no tension between him and Neymar
Fans watching the game at Parc des Princes erupted in joy after Kylian Mbappe attempted a shot from outside the penalty area. The ball ended just wide of the goal-post. Mbappe had already scored one for the Parisians before attempting the rabona shot in the 76th minute of the game.
Also Read | Kylian Mbappe set to be offered €32 million in wages by PSG: Report
Kylian Mbappe was recently estimated as the most valuable football player in the world. The study was conducted by Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory and was based on an algorithm that estimated Mbappe’s value at a staggering €265 million. The player again proved his worth when he scored for his side in the game against St Etienne.
😂🍺🤤... @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/3Wgc7YsNq4— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 8, 2020
PSG scored six past St Etienne in the League Cup while conceding just once. Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick, while Neymar and Mbappe also registered a goal each for their side. It was one of the best nights for Mbappe as the player registered two assists to his name.
Also Read | Kylian Mbappe tired of being treated like a kid by PSG manager Thomas Tuchel
Due to his recent performances, PSG are planning to offer the player a contract renewal worth €32 million a year, spanning for five years. This is to ward off interests from clubs across Europe. Real Madrid are considered as the front-runners to sign the French international. Mbappe has scored 19 goals along with 11 assists in 20 games across all competitions. PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 points table and will next play against Monaco on Sunday, January 12, 2019 (January 13 according to IST).
Also Read | Kylian Mbappe turns 21; here is a look at the player's journey so far