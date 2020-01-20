Casemiro Hugged By Zinedine Zidane, Gets Applauded By Real Madrid Dressing Room: Watch

LaLiga giants Real Madrid defeated Sevilla on Matchday 20, courtesy of a brace from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. The victory means that Real Madrid are undefeated in their last 17 games across all competitions. Casemiro, the Player of the match, was hailed by his teammates in the dressing room for his match-winning performance.

Casemiro was greeted with applause in Real Madrid dressing room

In a video released by Real Madrid on their official Twitter handle, Real Madrid players were applauding Casemiro when the Brazilian arrived in the dressing room after the game against Sevilla. Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez and Eden Hazard were seen greeting the midfielder. Zinedine Zidane was visibly impressed with the midfielder, and was seen hugging him in the dressing room as Casemiro screamed, “almost a hat-trick”.

Zinedine Zidane was impressed with Casemiro's performance

👔🎙 #Zidane: "In the end we can be happy, because we played against a very strong rival today.#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/ydeT1MJQfw — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 18, 2020

The victory against Sevilla was significant due to the fact that Los Blancos were without the services of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale due to their respective injuries, while Federico Valverde was suspended after he received a red card against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Zinedine Zidane accepted that his side suffered in the first half of the game, but soon regained the momentum in the second half. Casemiro was involved in a one-two with Luka Jovic, before netting it in the 57th minute after receiving a back-heel pass from Jovic. However, Sevilla reacted sharply and equalised in the 64th minute when Luuk de Jong scored a curling shot past Thibaut Courtois. Casemiro was unwilling to share points with his opponents and headed in his second goal of the night from a neat cross from Lucas Vasquez.

Real Madrid will next play against Unionistas in Copa del Rey

The victory against Sevilla meant that Real Madrid are still tied equally with league leaders Barcelona at 43 points. Los Blancos will next play against Unionistas in the Round of 32 of Copa del Rey on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 (January 23 IST).

