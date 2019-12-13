Kylian Mbappe Scores 100th Club Goal Faster Than Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Galatasaray on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League with a 5-0 scoreline. Kylian Mbappe scored once while assisting twice in the final group stage fixture. PSG ended their group stage campaign being top of Group A followed by Real Madrid.

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



100 buts en compétition officielle 🙏🏽



Le meilleur est à venir... — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 11, 2019

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Has Not Extended His Contract With PSG, Is He Waiting For Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe becomes fastest to score 100 club goals

Kylian Mbappe registered a new record to his name after he scored against Galatasaray. The goal against Galatasaray was his 100th for PSG and has come a week before he turns 21. The player has achieved this milestone much earlier than other elite football stars, becoming the youngest player to do so.

Kylian Mbappe overtakes Europe's elite footballers

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku had netted his 100th goal at the age of 22 years, 38 days. Third in the list is Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. The Argentine had achieved this milestone at the age of 22 years and 147 days. Prominent stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are fourth and seventh respectively. Messi has scored 100 goals by the age of 22 years, 206 days, while his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo achieved the feat at the age of 23 years 255 days.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Wants Real Madrid And Zinedine Zidane To Wait For Him?

Zinedine Zidane had confessed his admiration for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have been extremely interested in Mbappe since a very long time. According to recent revelations, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wanted the club to sign the Frenchman way back in 2012 when he had arrived at the Valdebebas for a trial. During a pre-match conference, Zidane had also confessed that he admired Mbappe a lot. The manager had stated that Mbappe was a PSG player, but he was also aware of the fact that Real Madrid was his dream club.

Also Read | Real Madrid Transfer Rumours: Zidane Has Been Working On Mbappe’s Transfer For Seven Years

PSG will play against St Etienne in Ligue 1 on December 15, 2019

Kylian Mbappe has been phenomenal this season. The World Cup 2018 Winner has scored 13 goals along with 8 assists in 16 games across all competitions. His side topped Group A of the Champions League, winning 5 games, while drawing on one occasion. PSG are also leading in Ligue 1, with a five-point advantage over second-placed Marseille. PSG will play against St Etienne in Ligue 1 on Sunday, December 15, 2019 (Monday, December 16, according to IST).

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Bound To Move To Real Madrid, Says Monaco Vice-president