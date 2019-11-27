Real Madrid Transfer Rumours: Zidane Has Been Working On Mbappe’s Transfer For Seven Years

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been trying to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe since the past seven years. Mbappe has been frequently linked with a move to Real Madrid since his stint at Monaco. These rumours have further intensified when Zidane openly confessed that he admires the player a lot.

Also Read | Real Madrid To Sign Kylian Mbappe? Eden Hazard Wants The Club To Make It Happen

Kylian Mbappe was first spotted by Zinedine Zidane in 2012

However, according to the latest media revelations, Zidane had first tried to sign Mbappe way back in 2012. Mbappe, then a 13-year-old kid, had visited Valdebebas. He also posed for images alongside former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo as just another fan. However, Real Madrid could not reach an agreement and Mbappe went on to join Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Also Read | Real Madrid Vs PSG: Thomas Tuchel Responds To Zidane's Comments On Kylian Mbappe

Zinedine Zidane tried to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco in 2017

The next move to sign Kylian Mbappe happened five years later, in 2017. Zidane was now Real Madrid’s manager, and he made another effort to convince the club to sign Mbappe. Mbappe had emerged into the scene with his phenomenal performance for Monaco. In the Champions League, he scored twice in the match against Manchester City. He scored six goals in that season’s Champions League campaign.

Also Read | Gareth Bale Set To Face Training Punishment From Zinedine Zidane

Zidane again demanded the club to make a move for the youngster. However, when Gareth Bale did not leave the club that season, Mbappe decided to stay in his country. He went on to join PSG. It is believed that fear of lack of guaranteed playing time forced him to avoid a move to Real Madrid.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid Confirms Signing Brazil's Bruno Guimarães From January 2020: Report

Zinedine Zidane had recently confessed his admiration for Kylian Mbappe

Zinedine Zidane was recently asked about Mbappe during a pre-match press conference. The manager had then stated that Mbappe was a PSG player, but he was well aware of the fact that Real Madrid is Mbappe’s dream club. While talking to the media, Eden Hazard had also commented recently on the Frenchman. He had stated that if he could bring Mbappe to Real Madrid, he would do so because he will be the best in the world within the next few years.

Mbappe has been phenomenal since he joined PSG from Monaco. He was instrumental in PSG’s draw against Real Madrid, and scored the first goal for his side. He has already scored 70 goals with 36 assists in all competitions for PSG since his move to the French capital. He is touted as the next Galactico at Real Madrid by the club’s hierarchy.