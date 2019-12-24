Kylian Mbappe Feels Humbled After Knowing That Lionel Messi Watches His Goals

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has taken the footballing world by storm with his great performances. The player has been phenomenal for both club and country. He won the FIFA World Cup 2018 with the France national team. Mbappe has been tipped as the next big thing in football. Even Lionel Messi has been admiring the player.

Even Kylian Mbappe is humbled knowing Messi watches his goals 💫 pic.twitter.com/O9WDbVKusL — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 23, 2019

Also Read | Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Talks About What Is Stopping Kylian Mbappe Transfer

Lionel Messi watches Kylian Mbappe's videos

While speaking to France Football, Kylian Mbappe had revealed that his fellow countryman Ousmane Dembele had informed him about Lionel Messi’s admiration for the PSG striker. According to Dembele, Messi is fond of Mbappe’s playing style and frequently watches the 21-year-old’s goals. Mbappe stated that this revelation left him humbled and flattered.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Is A Complete Player Like Lionel Messi, Feels Arsene Wenger

Kylian Mbappe frequently linked with a move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is being targetted by major European clubs due to his goal-scoring instinct. Spanish giants Real Madrid have been extremely interested in signing Mbappe since a very long time. According to reports, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wanted the club to sign Mbappe way back in 2012 when he had arrived at the Valdebebas for a trial. During a pre-match conference, Zidane had also confessed that he admired the PSG striker a lot. The manager had stated that Mbappe was a PSG player. However, he was also aware of the fact that Real Madrid was his dream club.

Also Read | Toni Kroos Used Unusual Tricks To Stop Lionel Messi During El Clasico; Watch

Eden Hazard commented on playing with Kylian Mbappe

A few days back, Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard was also asked about Kylian Mbappe. The Belgian International had then stated that he would like to play alongside Mbappe in the future. He had applauded the Frenchman and tipped him to become the best player in the world in the coming years.

PSG to next play against Linas-Montlhery in Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappe has been phenomenal this season. The World Cup 2018 Winner has scored 18 goals along with nine assists in 16 games across all competitions. His side topped Group A of the Champions League. They won 5 games and drew on one occasion. His side are at the top of Ligue 1 points table and will next play against Linas-Montlhery on Sunday, January 5, 2019 (January 6 according to IST).

Also Read | Lionel Messi Was Crying In Bath After Germany Defeat In 2010 World Cup: Diego Maradona