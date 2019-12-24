Kylian Mbappe States That There Is No Tension Between Him And Neymar

There's an old saying - "too many cooks spoil the broth." The same can be said about PSG. They have a number of superstars in their squad. Whether it is Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Icardi, Di Maria or Edison Cavani - they have a side full of superstars. Despite these big names added to their team, PSG have failed to reach the finals of Champions League. They have always dominated Ligue 1 but there is not much competition there. All said and done, PSG have booked their place in the Round of 16 of Champions League 2019-20. If things go as planned, they can finally have their hands on the glorious trophy.

Kylian Mbappe is not in competition with Neymar Jr

PSG will need two important aspects to work for them if they want to be the European leaders this year. One, they need all their key players to be fit. And two, there shouldn't be any rivalry amongst the players. Whenever there are two or more than two superstars in a team, a cold war is expected to happen. In PSG, there are plenty of superstars. Remember the 'I will take the penalty' incident between Neymar Jr and Cavani?. The addition of Mbappe and Icardi in the frontline just makes it difficult for any manager in the world.

However, Kylian Mbappe recently ruled out all the rumours suggesting a secret feud between him and Neymar Jr. Both the players arrived at PSG in 2017. Since then, they have scored numerous goals for the champions of France. Their co-ordination on the pitch is tremendous. Mbappe, while talking with French reporters, stated that Neymar was the superstar when he arrived in PSG.

"He (Neymar) got injured and missed [his chance to be at his best for] the World Cup and I won the World Cup. And then stories began to come out about our rivalry, about my willingness to take his place," stated Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe revealed that in his first training session with PSG, he told Neymar to not worry about him and that he is not here to step on his toes. The 20-year-old added that he informed Neymar that he is going to fight for the Ballon d'Or this year just because the Brazilian was not in the race. He assured Neymar that he is not at PSG to take his place but to help him.

