Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid Inevitable? Fans Speculate After French Star Wishes Vinicius

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is being touted as the next galactico with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane fond of the France international. The 2018 World Cup winner has again reignited speculations in the Real Madrid transfer news section, linking him with Los Blancos after he sent out a birthday wish to youngster Vinicius Jr on his 20th birthday on Sunday.

Real Madrid transfer news: Kylian Mbappe greets Vinicius Jr on his birthday

Vinicius Jr, having emerged as the go-to man for Zidane at Real Madrid, celebrated his 20th birthday on Sunday, July 12. Wishes were pouring in for the Brazilian prodigy, mostly from his teammates. However, the birthday boy received a surprise social media greeting from PSG star Kylian Mbappe. The French striker posted a photo on his official Instagram account, in which the duo posed for the camera sometime last year. Vinicius responded by sharing the story on his account, thanking him for the greeting.

Real Madrid transfer news: Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours date back to 2017

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Kylian Mbappe transfer reports date back to the time when the then Monaco forward had emerged onto the European scene after his scintillating performances in the Champions League, reaching up to the semi-final. He subsequently went on to join PSG in 2017 in an initial loan deal.

According to several media reports in Spain, Real Madrid have put on hold the Kylian Mbappe transfer this summer. Instead, the club will look to rope in the Frenchman in the summer of 2021. Interestingly, Mbappe's contract with the Parc des Princes outfit runs until 2022. Los Blancos' attempt to seal the Kylian Mbappe transfer will receive a boost next summer, with the player yet to extend his stay at PSG. Real Madrid are seemingly looking to pressurise the French giants into reducing the asking price for the forward.

Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid LaLiga update

Amid the Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours, Real Madrid lead the LaLiga standings with a point's lead over second-placed Barcelona. However, Zidane's men have a game in hand. The 33-time LaLiga champions are two victories away from clinching the 34th title this season, while they also face Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16, although trailing 2-1 after the first leg.

Image courtesy: Vinicius/Mbappe Instagram