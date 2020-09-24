Wolves Have A Portugal XI After Signing Nelson Semedo From Barcelona

Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers recently completed the signing of Nelson Semedo from Barcelona. The 26-year-old left back's arrival at the Molineux Stadium makes him the 11th Portuguese footballer in Nuno Santo's side. In fact, Santo could form an exclusive XI of the Euro 2016 champions, hinting at the manager's preference for Portuguese football players.

Wolves transfer news: Nelson Semedo transfer fee estimated at £27m

Nelson Semedo sealed a move to Wolves a couple of days back. The Nelson Semedo transfer fee is expected to hover in the range of £27 million. The defender has managed 13 appearances for the Portugal national team. Besides, he has 10 honours to his credit during his three-season stay at Camp Nou. He will indeed strengthen the backline for Wolves.

However, Semedo is just another Portuguese addition to an already bolstering Wolves side. Before this transfer window, Wolves completed the club record transfer signing of another Portuguese youngster Fabio Silva. The 18-year-old was signed from Portuguese giants Porto for a fee of £35 million and has agreed upon a five-season deal.

Wolves squad includes Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho

Defender Roderick Miranda has made 17 appearances for Wolves. He is expected to make a permanent switch to Famalicao but remains a Wolves player at the moment. Besides, Bruno Jordao will also be spending the 2020-21 season out on loan at Famalicao. Wolves also have Portugal's number one, Rui Patricio, to guard its goal.

Wolves' squad also includes experienced Portuguese players such as Joao Moutinho. Daniel Podence and Vitinha form the Portuguese attacking trio alongside Fabio Silva. On the other hand, Semedo was roped in after the departure of Matt Doherty to Tottenham Hotspur to fill the void. Besides. The squad also includes other Portuguese footballers such as Ruben Neves, Ruben Vinagre, and Pedro Neto.

Wolves to play West Ham United in the Premier League

Meanwhile, Nuno Santo has urged more signings this summer, more so after the departure of Diogo Jota to Liverpool. Speaking to the media after his side's 3-1 defeat against Manchester City, Santo has claimed that he needs reinforcements in the attacking department. Although he believes that his forwards possess quality, he expects them to be more clinical in the final third. His side next come up against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Image courtesy: Wolves/ Joao Moutinho Twitter